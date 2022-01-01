Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve garlic bread

Scott's Subs East Green Bay image

 

Scott's Subs East Green Bay

810 S. Huron Rd, Greenbay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread With Cheese$2.69
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese$2.69
More about Scott's Subs East Green Bay
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Tomato Garlic Bread w/Cheese$4.99
served w/marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
Garlic Bread$2.99
served w/marinara
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
Bread topped with real butter and garlic, piled with cheese. Served with marinara.
Olive's Garlic Bread$6.25
Our cheesy bread with garlic parmesan sauce, spinach and tomato added.
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
GARLIC BREAD STICKS image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GARLIC BREAD STICKS$5.99
Soft and chewy breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese served with our house marinara and Alfredo sauce.
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Tomato Garlic Bread w/Cheese$4.99
served w/marinara
Garlic Bread$2.99
served w/marinara
Party Garlic Bread$8.99
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$2.99
served w/marinara
Party Garlic Bread$8.99
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
More about Gallagher's Pizza East

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Honey Chicken

Gnocchi

Margherita Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Lobsters

Tostadas

Grilled Chicken

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston