Garlic bread in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Scott's Subs East Green Bay
Scott's Subs East Green Bay
810 S. Huron Rd, Greenbay
|Garlic Bread With Cheese
|$2.69
|Garlic Bread W/ Cheese
|$2.69
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Spinach Tomato Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$4.99
served w/marinara
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$4.49
served w/marinara
|Garlic Bread
|$2.99
served w/marinara
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$5.00
Bread topped with real butter and garlic, piled with cheese. Served with marinara.
|Olive's Garlic Bread
|$6.25
Our cheesy bread with garlic parmesan sauce, spinach and tomato added.
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|GARLIC BREAD STICKS
|$5.99
Soft and chewy breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese served with our house marinara and Alfredo sauce.
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Spinach Tomato Garlic Bread w/Cheese
|$4.99
served w/marinara
|Garlic Bread
|$2.99
served w/marinara
|Party Garlic Bread
|$8.99