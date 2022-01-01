Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Celiac Friendly Philly Cheese Steak$17.48
Philly Cheese Steak$15.49
Authentic shaved prime rib. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and melted American and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted French roll.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
10" PHILLY CHEESESTEAK - HAND TOSSED$15.99
14" PHILLY CHEESESTEAK - HAND TOSSED$21.99
18" PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$27.99
Alfredo sauce, thinly sliced ribeye steak, onions, green & red bell peppers, mozzarella cheese finished with an American cheese sauce.
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich image

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$13.00
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Pepperoni Pizza

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Carne Asada Tacos

Veggie Salad

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston