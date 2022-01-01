Philly cheesesteaks in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Celiac Friendly Philly Cheese Steak
|$17.48
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$15.49
Authentic shaved prime rib. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and melted American and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted French roll.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich
|$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|10" PHILLY CHEESESTEAK - HAND TOSSED
|$15.99
|14" PHILLY CHEESESTEAK - HAND TOSSED
|$21.99
|18" PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$27.99
Alfredo sauce, thinly sliced ribeye steak, onions, green & red bell peppers, mozzarella cheese finished with an American cheese sauce.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich
|$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich
|$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.