Tostadas in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve tostadas
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Tostada Dinner
|$15.00
(3) Golden crisp open-face taco shells layered with beans with your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
|Kids Tostada
|$6.25
Served with Rice & Beans or French Fries. With your choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, cheese or beans
|Tostada Shrimp
|$4.50
Golden crisp open shell tortilla with chopped shrimp, pico de gallo,
slices of avocado in a special sauce
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Burrito, Enchilada & Tostada
|$10.99
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Tostada Dinner
|$15.00
(3) Golden crisp open-face taco shells layered with beans with your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
|Tostada Dinner
|$14.00
Three golden crisp open face taco shells layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes cheese, and sour cream. With your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or beans and rice
|Tostada (Carta)
|$4.00
One golden crisp open face taco shells layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes cheese, and sour cream. With your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or beans and rice