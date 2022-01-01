Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada Dinner$15.00
(3) Golden crisp open-face taco shells layered with beans with your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Tostada$6.25
Served with Rice & Beans or French Fries. With your choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, cheese or beans
Tostada Shrimp$4.50
Golden crisp open shell tortilla with chopped shrimp, pico de gallo,
slices of avocado in a special sauce
More about El Sarape West
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Tostada$7.50
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito, Enchilada & Tostada$10.99
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada Dinner$15.00
(3) Golden crisp open-face taco shells layered with beans with your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Tostada Dinner$14.00
Three golden crisp open face taco shells layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes cheese, and sour cream. With your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or beans and rice
Tostada (Carta)$4.00
One golden crisp open face taco shells layered with beans, lettuce, tomatoes cheese, and sour cream. With your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or beans and rice
More about El Sarape Green Bay

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Crispy Chicken

Pepperoni Pizza

Walnut Salad

Jalapeno Poppers

Italian Sandwiches

Super Burritos

Fajitas

Carne Asada

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston