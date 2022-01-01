Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Grounded Cafe

300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek salad$6.50
Chicken, romaine, cucumbers, olive relish (olives, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, garlic), Parmesan cheese, croutons.
More about Grounded Cafe
White Dog image

 

White Dog

201 S Broadway, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, onions, feta, and topped with gyro meat and a side of our Greek dressing.
More about White Dog
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Pan Greek Salad$24.99
Greek Salad
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
More about Gallagher's Pizza East

