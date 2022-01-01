Greek salad in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Grounded Cafe
Grounded Cafe
300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY
|Greek salad
|$6.50
Chicken, romaine, cucumbers, olive relish (olives, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, garlic), Parmesan cheese, croutons.
More about White Dog
White Dog
201 S Broadway, Green Bay
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, onions, feta, and topped with gyro meat and a side of our Greek dressing.
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Greek Salad
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|1/2 Pan Greek Salad
|$24.99
|Greek Salad