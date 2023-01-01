Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
Greensboro
/
Greensboro
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Greensboro restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Rody's Tavern
5105 Michaux Road, Greensboro
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
More about Rody's Tavern
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$8.00
Fried Chicken Breast tossed in hot sauce with blue cheese, tomato & Lettuce on a brioche bun
More about Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109
Browse other tasty dishes in Greensboro
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Green Beans
Key Lime Pies
Quesadillas
Shrimp Basket
Chef Salad
Chicken Nuggets
Black Bean Burgers
Neighborhoods within Greensboro to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More near Greensboro to explore
Winston Salem
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
High Point
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Durham
Avg 4.4
(138 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(192 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(644 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1889 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston