Steak fajitas in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro
|Steak Fajitas
|$15.99
grilled steak, peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas
|Fajitas Mixed (chkn steak)
|$15.49
grilled chicken and steak with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas
|Steak Fajita Bar
|$34.99
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
1635 New Garden Rd Unit S, Greensboro
