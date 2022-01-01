Go
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen image
Breakfast & Brunch

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

Open today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE

Atlanta, GA 30339

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Eggs
Any style eggs cooked your way.
Beignets$7.60
Beignets with powder sugar
Kids Pancakes$5.50
5 fluffy silver dollar pancakes with powdered sugar.
+add chocolate chips or banana fosters $1.99
Grits and Eggs Breakfast$15.50
Two eggs any style, grits or home fries, choice of bacon, turkey bacon, chicken sausage or pork sausage. Served with white, wheat or multigrain toast.
Create Your Own Omelette$8.25
Three fluffy eggs and your first ingredient included. Add ingredients for $ .99 each.
Served with a flakey buttermilk biscuit.
Chicken and Waffles$18.75
Fluffy Belgian waffle garnished with our house glaze, strawberries and blueberries. Topped with three golden brown fried chicken wings. Served with butter and syrup.
Fried Catfish and Grits$19.80
Creamy grits topped with fried catfish smothered in our spicy parmesan cheese sauce.
Grits$4.99
Creamy homestyle grits.
Add cheese for $.99
Home Fries$4.49
Homestyle potatoes lightly seasoned with green peppers and onions.
French Toast and Eggs$16.50
Grilled Challah french toast sprinkled with powdered sugar, two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Served with butter and syrup.
Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Location

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta GA 30339

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Fresh to Order

No reviews yet

Enjoy Our New Culinary Creations!

French Market & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Super Pan @ The Battery

No reviews yet

A lively sandwich bar with bold flavors from Puerto Rican-born Chef Hector Santiago, including innovative takes on classic Latino bakery food. Enjoy sandwiches, snacks, sides, and a full cocktail program, with breads, buns, and sweets baked in-house. Stay a while, or take out. Saludos, y'all!

ASWB - Battery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston