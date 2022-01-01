Breakfast & Brunch
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
Open today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Location
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta GA 30339
Nearby restaurants
Fresh to Order
Enjoy Our New Culinary Creations!
French Market & Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
El Super Pan @ The Battery
A lively sandwich bar with bold flavors from Puerto Rican-born Chef Hector Santiago, including innovative takes on classic Latino bakery food. Enjoy sandwiches, snacks, sides, and a full cocktail program, with breads, buns, and sweets baked in-house. Stay a while, or take out. Saludos, y'all!
ASWB - Battery
Come in and enjoy!