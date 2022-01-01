Haikan
Come in and enjoy!
RAMEN • NOODLES
805 V St. NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
805 V St. NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Brighton
Come in and enjoy!
Right Proper Brewing Company
Right Proper Brewing Company: Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen features a made-from-scratch kitchen with casual American fare and a nod to southern comfort.
Shaw's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
801 Restaurant & Bar
Come in and enjoy!