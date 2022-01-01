Go
Haikan

RAMEN • NOODLES

805 V St. NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (2255 reviews)

Popular Items

SHOYU$16.00
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food."Complex stock brightened by fresh soy sauce. Topped with half egg, garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, and scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg is unavoidable with our noodles"
SPICY SHOYU$16.75
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Rich spiciness balanced with quality of shoyu. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, sesame seeds, scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg is unavoidable with our noodles"
MISO$16.50
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Lighter, gentler miso with sesame seeds. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, and scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg in unavoidable with our noodles"
CRAB RANGOONS$9.00
Fried creamy crab & cream cheese wontons with old bay and sweet jalapeno sauce (5 pcs).
Add Extra VEG Spice Bomb$1.00
Spice paste made with veggies and hot peppers (vegan & gluten free)
SMASHED CUCUMBERS (TO GO)$5.00
HIYASHI CHUKA$14.25
Chilled and broth-less ramen with shoyu dressing, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, ground chicken, cilantro, szechuan oil. Refreshing and hearty!
VEGGIE$16.00
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Vegan friendly. DOES CONTAIN PEANUTS. A mix of vegetable stock and miso as the soup base. Includes corn, hominy, woodear mushrooms, iceberg lettuce, onion, garlic, bean sprouts, and corn sprouts.
**Although our noodles are still vegan for the veggie ramen, cross contamination with the egg noodles (for the other ramen options) during the cooking process is unavoidable"
MAPO TOFU ABURAMEN$14.50
Broth-less but hearty our Nishiyama noodles are topped with Japanese-Chinese style mapo tofu, ground chicken, Szechuan oil, scallion, cilantro, and onsen egg.
SHIO$15.50
"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food."Delicate and complex chintan stock with hint of seafood flavor. Topped with garlic, onion, bean sprouts, ground pork, sliced roast pork, and scallions.
**Please be advised that cross contamination with egg products is unavoidable for our noodles**
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

805 V St. NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

