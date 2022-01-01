"Microwave required, as the broth and toppings will come cold to improve quality and freshness of food. Vegan friendly. DOES CONTAIN PEANUTS. A mix of vegetable stock and miso as the soup base. Includes corn, hominy, woodear mushrooms, iceberg lettuce, onion, garlic, bean sprouts, and corn sprouts.

**Although our noodles are still vegan for the veggie ramen, cross contamination with the egg noodles (for the other ramen options) during the cooking process is unavoidable"

