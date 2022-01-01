Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Harbor Springs restaurants you'll love

Go
Harbor Springs restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Harbor Springs

Must-try Harbor Springs restaurants

The New York Restaurant image

 

The New York Restaurant

101 state street, harbor springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread & Butter$2.00
3 slices per order
Caesar$9.00
Romaine Lettuce tossed with our House Made Caesar Dressing
Bread Pudding$8.00
with Dried Cherries and a Bourbon Pecan Sauce
More about The New York Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Petoskey Brewing 2 - 6352 N Lakeshore Dr

6352 N Lakeshore Dr, Harbor Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Petoskey Brewing 2 - 6352 N Lakeshore Dr
Bar Harbor image

 

Bar Harbor - 100 State St.

100 State St., Harbor Springs

No reviews yet
More about Bar Harbor - 100 State St.
Map

More near Harbor Springs to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston