Harbor Town Pub
Point Loma's Neighborhood Pub
1125 Rosecrans St
Popular Items
Location
1125 Rosecrans St
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tiki Time Bay Tours
Tours of San Diego Bay with a tropical theme, premium cocktails and comedic twist.
Mitch's Seafood
At Mitch's Seafood, we utilize only sustainably caught seafood, and work with a number of groups to ensure a clean and vibrant future for our beaches and oceans.
Old Venice Restaurant
Casual elegance, relaxed charm, and a fusion of Mediterranean flavors combine to present a dining experience you won't forget. Whether meeting friends, anticipating a romantic evening or entertaining family, Old Venice is your restaurant
in the heart of Point Loma. Family owned and operated for over 40 years, Old Venice is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Tastefully decorated, with a selection of indoor or outdoor dining, you will immediately be enraptured with the European ambience of one of San Diego's finest dining venues.
Point Break
Come in and enjoy!