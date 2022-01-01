Go
Toast

Harbor Town Pub

Point Loma's Neighborhood Pub

1125 Rosecrans St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mariniated Flank Steak Bowl$12.95
Grileld marinated flank steak, rice, cabbage, pickled carrots, cucumbers, grilled pineapple, edamame, cilantro cream and katsu sauce
Grilled Ginger Soy Wings$12.95
8 ginger soy mariniated chicken wings, cilantro garnish, served with a side of Dojo sauce
Waterfront Sliders (3)$10.95
Ground beer sliders with American cheese, grilled onions,house sauce on Hawaiian sweet rolls
Harbor Town$13.95
1/3lb beef patty, double American cheese, griled onions, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, served on a brioche bun with side of fries
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.95
Cheddar breaded cauliflower tossed in Franks Red Hot suace, cilantro, bleu cheese crumbles, served with a side of ranch
Chipotle Chicken$12.95
Breaded crispy chicken, double American cheese, griled onions, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, served on a brioche bun with side of fries
Rodeo$14.95
1/3lb beef patty, bacon, crispy onion, double American cheese, BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun with a side of fries
Seared Ahi Bowl$14.95
Seared Ahi, rice, cabbage, pickled carrots, cucumbers, grilled pineapple, edamame, cilantro cream and katsu sauce
Waterfront Sliders (6)$19.95
Ground beer sliders with American cheese, grilled onions,house sauce on Hawaiian sweet rolls
Grilled Soy Ginger Chicken Bowl$10.95
Grileld soy ginger chicken, rice, cabbage, pickled carrots, cucumbers, grilled pineapple, edamame, cilantro cream and katsu sauce
See full menu

Location

1125 Rosecrans St

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tiki Time Bay Tours

No reviews yet

Tours of San Diego Bay with a tropical theme, premium cocktails and comedic twist.

Mitch's Seafood

No reviews yet

At Mitch's Seafood, we utilize only sustainably caught seafood, and work with a number of groups to ensure a clean and vibrant future for our beaches and oceans.

Old Venice Restaurant

No reviews yet

Casual elegance, relaxed charm, and a fusion of Mediterranean flavors combine to present a dining experience you won't forget. Whether meeting friends, anticipating a romantic evening or entertaining family, Old Venice is your restaurant
in the heart of Point Loma. Family owned and operated for over 40 years, Old Venice is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Tastefully decorated, with a selection of indoor or outdoor dining, you will immediately be enraptured with the European ambience of one of San Diego's finest dining venues.

Point Break

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston