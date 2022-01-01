Go
Harold's & Dock's Fish

Come in and enjoy some Great Fried Chicken and great service..

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3000 Windy Hill Rd • $

Avg 4 (215 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

3000 Windy Hill Rd

Marietta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

