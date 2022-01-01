Harold's & Dock's Fish

Jimmy'z Kitchen

No reviews yet

"Where Sabor Lives - Jimmy'z Kitchen"

When Jimmy Carey and Bobby Holley met in the early 90’s, they immediately formed a bond based on friendship and mutual respect for their craft. As young chefs, they shared a desire to create simple, yet delicious food using fresh, locally sourced, and seasonal ingredients. Although their paths diverged, they always knew that one day they would again work together. This is how Jimmy’s Kitchen Marietta was born.

After opening several restaurants in Miami, Jimmy felt it was time to expand to Atlanta, a city which saw him flourish as a young chef. His first order of business was to reach out to his friend Bobby with a Nuevo Latino concept that would incorporate seafood and steak dishes with a Latin flair. The sourcing of local produce and seasonal ingredients to create dishes not only delicious but also sustainable, would become the cornerstone of the Jimmy’z Kitchen Marietta restaurant.

