Crispy chicken in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about The Place 2 Be Downtown
SANDWICHES
The Place 2 Be Downtown
5 Constitution Plaza, Hartford
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
4 all white meat chicken tenders served with honey mustard
More about Banh Meee Downtown - 126 Ann Uccello Street - Hartford, CT 06106
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Banh Meee Downtown - 126 Ann Uccello Street - Hartford, CT 06106
126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Crispy chicken, served on our banh mi bread, Vietnamese mayo, pickles, and boom boom sauce for a tangy kick.