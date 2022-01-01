Go
Haven Hot Chicken

As one of New England’s first dedicated Nashville style Hot Chicken restaurant, Haven’s menu lists five levels of heat so that guests can experience authentic Nashville Hot Chicken and Not Chicken flavor. Serving chicken and vegetarian options ranging from not spicy to very spicy, the menu is rounded out by traditional southern sides.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

21 Whitney Avenue • $

Avg 4.8 (577 reviews)

Popular Items

Tendie Trio Combo$14.99
Three buttermilk-marinated jumbo tendies, garlic-dill pickles, served on white bread with choice of sauce. Served with crispy fries & choice of drink
Fuego Fries$9.99
Pile of crispy fries topped with a chopped jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, drizzled with Rob Sauce & extra spice shake
Mac N Cheese$4.49
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce & Trotolle Macaroni
Rob Sauce$0.50
Sweet Heat Mac Bowl$13.99
Haven's classic white cheddar mac topped with two jumbo Halal chicken tenders in your choice of heat drizzled with brown-sugar maple sweet sauce topped with house shake & chopped scallions
THE Sandwich$11.99
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun
Tendie Slider$5.99
Buttermilk-marinated, jumbo tendie, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato slider bun
Tendie Trio$11.99
Three jumbo Halal tenders served with your choice of sauce
The Sandwich Combo$14.99
Buttermilk-marinated, boneless chicken breast, creamy vinegar slaw, garlic-dill pickles, Rob Sauce, on a toasted Martin's potato bun. Served with crispy fries & choice of drink
French Fries$3.99
Crispy, crunchy, salty, delicious french fries
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

21 Whitney Avenue

New Haven CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

