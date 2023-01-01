Egg benedict in Helena

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Hopper

40 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maple Yuzu Ham Eggs Benedict$14.00
House Glazed Yuzu Maple Ham, Poached Farmer Boy Eggs, Scratch-made Hollandaise, Toasted English Muffins, Hopper Home Fries
More about The Hopper
Shellie's Country Cafe - 1803 Cedar St - Helena, MT 59601 - - "Nothing Fancy, Just Good Food"

1803 Cedar Street, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$13.25
English muffin, split & topped with ham, two basted eggs & Hollandaise. Served with hash browns.
More about Shellie's Country Cafe - 1803 Cedar St - Helena, MT 59601 - - "Nothing Fancy, Just Good Food"

