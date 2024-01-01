Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Helena

Go
Helena restaurants
Toast

Helena restaurants that serve enchiladas

Consumer pic

 

Jalisco Helena

908 Euclid Avenue, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#6 Two Enchiladas$11.25
More about Jalisco Helena
Consumer pic

 

The Hopper

40 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Take & Bake: Chicken Verde Enchiladas (1-3 Servings)$15.00
Chicken Enchiladas with White Beans and Roasted Poblanos Smothered with House-Made Tomatillo Salsa Verde and Pepper Jack Cheese
Take & Bake: Chicken Verde Enchiladas (4-6 servings)$28.00
Roasted Chicken Enchiladas with White Beans and Roasted Poblanos, Smothered with House-Made Salsa Verde and Cheese.
Prepared in oven-safe container.
More about The Hopper

Browse other tasty dishes in Helena

Pies

Pretzels

Shrimp Scampi

Clams

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Greek Salad

Egg Benedict

Map

More near Helena to explore

Billings

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Butte

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1376 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (746 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (181 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston