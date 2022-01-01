Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hopkinsville restaurants you'll love

Hopkinsville restaurants
  • Hopkinsville

Must-try Hopkinsville restaurants

Consumer pic

 

The Wood Shed

1821 W 7th St., Hopkinsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Bowl of Burgoo & Cornbread$6.00
with cornbread
Barbecue Pork Sandwich$5.00
Coconut Slice
More about The Wood Shed
Meal Prep Momma image

 

Meal Prep Momma

517 Heritage Way, Hopkinsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Keto graze box - Comes with a Loaded Chicken Salad stuffed tomato, 4 Jalapeno stuffed olives, 3 Jalapeno artichoke bacon dip stuffed mini sweet peppers, 5 petite dill pickles, and 1 turkey snack stick$8.50
370 calories, 22g fat, 25g protein, 7g carbs
Chicken Chili Teriyaki with cauliflower fried rice 5/27$8.50
This twist on an old favorite is low carb and just as delicious! We swapped the rice out for Cauliflower rice in this Entree. It’s still full of flavor and leaves you full. Chicken chili teriyaki with cauliflower Fried Rice is the perfect healthy dinner.
Nutrition Facts Calories 329, Fat 13g, Net Carbs 21g, Protein 34g, cholesterol 154mg, sodium 802mg
All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only.
Egg Roll in a bowl with ground Turkey 5/25$8.50
This egg roll in a bowl is a delicious alternative to the classic egg roll! It’s got all the tasty flavors of an egg roll without the carbs.
Nutrition facts: Calories 400. Net Carbs 6g, Protein 38g, Fat 22g, cholesterol 127mg, sodium 317mg
All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only
More about Meal Prep Momma
The Village Restaurant image

 

The Village Restaurant

100 Navaho trail, Hopkinsville

Avg 4.3 (196 reviews)
More about The Village Restaurant
The Local Irish Pub image

 

The Local Irish Pub

914 S Main Street, Hopkinsville

No reviews yet
More about The Local Irish Pub

