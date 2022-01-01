Hopkinsville restaurants you'll love

This twist on an old favorite is low carb and just as delicious! We swapped the rice out for Cauliflower rice in this Entree. It’s still full of flavor and leaves you full. Chicken chili teriyaki with cauliflower Fried Rice is the perfect healthy dinner.

Nutrition Facts Calories 329, Fat 13g, Net Carbs 21g, Protein 34g, cholesterol 154mg, sodium 802mg

All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only.

