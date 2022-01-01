Hopkinsville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Hopkinsville restaurants
More about The Wood Shed
The Wood Shed
1821 W 7th St., Hopkinsville
|Popular items
|Large Bowl of Burgoo & Cornbread
|$6.00
with cornbread
|Barbecue Pork Sandwich
|$5.00
|Coconut Slice
More about Meal Prep Momma
Meal Prep Momma
517 Heritage Way, Hopkinsville
|Popular items
|Keto graze box - Comes with a Loaded Chicken Salad stuffed tomato, 4 Jalapeno stuffed olives, 3 Jalapeno artichoke bacon dip stuffed mini sweet peppers, 5 petite dill pickles, and 1 turkey snack stick
|$8.50
370 calories, 22g fat, 25g protein, 7g carbs
|Chicken Chili Teriyaki with cauliflower fried rice 5/27
|$8.50
This twist on an old favorite is low carb and just as delicious! We swapped the rice out for Cauliflower rice in this Entree. It’s still full of flavor and leaves you full. Chicken chili teriyaki with cauliflower Fried Rice is the perfect healthy dinner.
Nutrition Facts Calories 329, Fat 13g, Net Carbs 21g, Protein 34g, cholesterol 154mg, sodium 802mg
All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only.
|Egg Roll in a bowl with ground Turkey 5/25
|$8.50
This egg roll in a bowl is a delicious alternative to the classic egg roll! It’s got all the tasty flavors of an egg roll without the carbs.
Nutrition facts: Calories 400. Net Carbs 6g, Protein 38g, Fat 22g, cholesterol 127mg, sodium 317mg
All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto-calculated estimates only
More about The Local Irish Pub
The Local Irish Pub
914 S Main Street, Hopkinsville