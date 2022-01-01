Go
Toast
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6317 Roswell Rd • $$

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
marshmallow dipping sauce
Apricot-Glazed Salmon$19.95
grilled salmon, jambalaya-style rice, garlic spinach
Tater Tots$4.00
10 Wings$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Chicken Tenders$13.95
lightly fried, honey mustard, bbq sauce, fries | toss in buffalo $1
Beyond Beef Philly$13.95
beyond beef, vegan cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms, vegan roll
Classic Burger$11.95
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
20 Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
grilled or cripsy fried chicken breast, jack and cheddar, tomato, shredded lettuce, ranch, flour tortilla
Shrimp$4.95
grilled, blackened shrimp, avocado corn salsa, mango vinaigrette, mixed greens
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6317 Roswell Rd

Sandy Springs GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Whealthy

No reviews yet

Whealthy is customizable fusion grilling in our innovative rotating fire pots. Our customers assemble their own creation selecting from a variety of signature dishes, fresh vegetables, proteins, and noodles or rice. Masterfully flavored with one of our many unique sauces, our chefs will make your creation come to life in our open kitchen.

Cubanos ATL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Vendome Sandy Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Breadwinner Cafe

No reviews yet

Purchase an e-gift card for you or a friend. Available for in-store purchases only. Not available for online purchases. You can choose to send your e-gift card today or a future date.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston