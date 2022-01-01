Go
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2502 Williams Drive Suite C • $$

Avg 4.7 (232 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberries Gone Bananas$7.95
Bananas ~ Strawberry ~ Apple Juice
Green Machine$7.95
Bananas ~ Spinach ~ Kale ~ Peanut Butter ~ Almond Milk
Glowing Green$7.95
Kale ~ Spinach ~ Lemon ~ Cucumber ~ Celery ~ Green Apple
Rambler Energy$3.70
Avocado Toast$6.50
Sourdough or Focaccia Bread ~ Boar's Head Roasted Garlic Hummus ~ Avocado ~ Spicy Pumpkin Seeds
Veggie Sensation$10.95
Sourdough or Focaccia Bread ~ Avocado ~ Boar's Head Roasted Garlic Hummus ~ Black Olives ~ Cucumber ~ Shredded Carrot ~ Roasted Red Pepper ~ Baby Spinach
Hello Mango$9.45
Mango ~ Spinach ~ Kale ~ Local Honey ~ Hemp Protein ~ Almond Milk
Funky Monkey$9.45
Bananas ~ Peanut Butter ~ Cacao ~ Local Honey ~ Almond Milk
Mona Lisa$13.25
Boar's Head EverRoast Chicken ~ Havarti Dill ~ Roasted Red Peppers ~ Baby Spinach ~ on a Grilled Focaccia
Smokehouse Griller$13.25
Boar's Head Smoked Peppenero Ham ~ Mesquite Wood Smoked Turkey ~ Smoked Chipotle Gouda ~ Pepperhouse Gourmaise Dressing on a Grilled Sourdough
Note: Removing the Ham or Turkey from this sandwich is not an option.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wi-Fi
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2502 Williams Drive Suite C

Georgetown TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
