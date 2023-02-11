- Home
- /
- Georgetown
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
No reviews yet
812 S. Church Street
Georgetown, TX 78626
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
APPETIZER, SOUP, & SIDE SALAD
Queso Compuesto
Our House Made Queso with Pulled Pork, Guac, Pico. Served with Tortilla Chips
Queso w/ Chips
Salsa & Chips
Hummus
Bruschetta
3 Bruschetta with Tomato Pesto Mozzarella
Side Salad
Organic Salad Greens, Fresh Sliced Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumber. Your Choice of House Made Dressing on Side, & Flat Bread Crackers.
Cup Soup of the Day
From Scratch Soup Changes Daily
SALADS & ENTREES
Turkey Cobb Salad
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, English Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Scallions, Shredded Cheddar and Blend of Organic Greens. Your Choice of House Made Dressing on Side, & A Flat Bread Cracker.
Sweet Lemon House Salad
Fresh Sliced Strawberries, House made Candied Pecans, Texas Goat Cheese & Blend of Organic Greens. Your choice of Dressing, Flat Bread Cracker.
Blue Cheese Garden Salad
Avocado, English Cucumber, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Spring Mix, and Radish. Your choice of dressing. Flat Bread Cracker.
GF Chicken Salad Plate
Three Scoops of our House Chicken Salad on a Light Bed of Spring Mix with GF crackers and a Side of Fruit.
Mediterranean Salmon
Ethically Farmed Salmon with Roasted Tomato, Olives, Banana Peppers, Feta, Spinach, White Wine Sauce, Seared Lemon, Taziki & Cilantro, on a bed of white rice.
Butternut Vegetarian Lasagna #1
Our delicious Butternut Lasagna in a creamy white sauce. Served with a Side Salad.
Orange Citrus Chicken Breast
Boneless Chicken Breast with Roasted Orange Glaze & Mashers.
Beef Bourguignon
French Classic made famous by Julia Child. Beef slow-cooked in Red Wine Sauce, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onion, Served with Mashed Potato. Choice: Mixed Veggies or Side Salad.
Quiche Lorraine w/House Salad
Quiche Lorraine: Our Hand-Made All-Butter Crust, Farm Fresh Eggs, Applewood Bacon, Scallions & Swiss Cheese
GF Frittata Lorraine w/House Salad
Frittata - Our Crustless Quiche, with Bacon, Mozzarella & Green Onion. Comes with our House Salad, Organic Salad Mix, Fresh Strawberries, Texas Goat Cheese & In House Candied Pecans.
DINNER SANDWICHES
Chicken Salad Croissant
Roasted Chicken Breast, Green Apples, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Mayo on a Freshly Baked Croissant
Turkey Club Croissant
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, on a fresh Baked Croissant.
Classic Turkey Sandwich
Roasted Turkey Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Tomato, Spring Mix, Mayo, on Lightly-Toasted Sourdough Bread from New World Bakery.
A+BLT
Bacon, Spring Mix Lettuce, Slow Roasted Roma Tomato, Avocado, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Lightly Toasted Sourdough.
Better Half; Combo of any Two: 1/2 Sand, Salad or Soup
Half Sandwich with your choice of Side Salad or Soup. Choice of A+BLT, Turkey & Brie Panini, Portabello & Goat Cheese, Chimichurri Steak Panini, Grilled Cheese Classic, Grilled Cheese Tomato & Basil, or Pulled Pork Panini. Can also choose Soup & Salad, please call for daily soup choices.
Caprese Ciabatta
Roasted Tomato, House Made Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, on Ciabatta Bread.
Sweet Lemon Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Panini with Swiss & Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, and Garlic Aioli.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on a Bistro Bun. Your choice of Fruit or Chips.
"Pepito" Steak Sandwich
Sweet Lemon "Pepito" Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Mushroom, Cilantro Jalapeno Ranch on Housemade Chimichurri, Hoagie Roll with topped with potato crisps.
Turkey & Brie
Roasted Turkey Breast, Sliced Apples, Melted Brie, Arugula, House made Seasonal Jam on Sourdough from New World Bakery.
Portobello & Goat Cheese
Marinated and Roasted Portabello Mushroom, Lone Star Goat Cheese, Arugula, Roasted Red Pepper, Chipotle Aioli, on Sourdough from New World Bakery.
Grilled Cheese Panini
Melted Cheddar Cheese on Buttered Sourdough.
Lemon Drop Half Turkey Sandwich
Toasted Sourdough, Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Mayo. Comes with Side of Fruit or Chips.
Lemon Drop Half Grill Cheese
Cheddar Cheese on Buttered Local Sourdough on Panini Press with Side of Fresh Fruit
DESSERTS
Sides (Copy)
Kettle Chips
Fruit Side
Side Of Avocado
2 Slices Bacon
Single Egg Farm Fresh Omelette (no filling)
Roast Turkey Breast Side
Grilled Steak Side
Toast
Locally made New World Bakery Sourdough Bread with Butter and Jam.
GF Toast
Gluten Free Toast with Butter and Jam.
Large Fruit Side
Side Veggies
Side Tortilla Chips
GF Crackers
Single Scoop Chicken Salad
Chicken Breast Grilled
Side Mash
Side Naan Bread
Fruit Bowl
French Toast Berry Bake
French Toast Berry Bake, filled with blueberries, raspberries, & strawberries, using our farm fresh eggs and organic milk.
Extra Side Of Dressing
Side Salsa
CHEF SPECIALS
Cold Drinks
Signature Lemonade
Fresh Lemon Juice, Organic Sugar and Reverse Osmosis Filtered Water.
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea with your choice of Unsweetened Peach, Green Iced Tea or Classic Black Tea.
Lemonade Arnie
A perfect mix of our Signature Lemonade and Fresh Brewed Iced Tea.
Sparkling Water
Sparkling Water
Apple Juice
Martinelli's Organic Apple Juice.
Horizon Milk
Horizon Choc Milk
Mango Juice 20oz Glass
Orange Juice
Water
RO Water
Specialty Coffee & Tea
Fresh Brewed Local Coffee
Fresh Brewed Locally Sourced Coffees. Our Medium Roast is Organic Summer Moon Velvet Blaze. Our Decaf is Summer Moon Organic Fire Light, and Our Dark Roast Coffee is Locally Sourced from (Right here in Georgetown) 22Beans, Singing Sumatra.
House Specialty: Cream Lattes
Creamy Signature Lattes: Honey Cream, Lavender Cream, or Maple Cream
Cold Brew
Our House-Made Cold Brew comes in 16oz or 20oz. Coffee Beans for our Cold Brew are locally sourced from Texas Coffee Traders.
Vanilla Cream Cold Brew
Half and Half & Vanilla Syrup, with our House-Made Cold Brew. It comes in 16oz or 20oz. Coffee Beans for our Cold Brew are locally sourced from Texas Coffee Traders.
Latte
1/3 Espresso and 2/3 Steamed Milk.
Cappuccino
1/3 Espresso, 1/3 Steamed Milk, and 1/3 Steamed Milk Foam.
Espresso
Organic Summer Moon Velvet Blaze Espresso, Wood-Fired over Texas Oak.
Americano
Shots of Espresso with Hot Water.
Macchiato
2 Shots of Espresso poured over Steamed Milk.
Mocha
Chai Tea Latte
Tazo Chai Tea Latte, with Cinnamon on top.
Hot Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea (Bag)
Your choice of English Breakfast, Earl Gray, Mint, Chamomile, or Green Jasmine Tea.
London Fog
Cortado (one size)
Lavender Chai Latte
Cafe Au Lait (Caffé Latte)
Loose Leaf Tea (Texas Coffee Traders)
Vanilla Steamer, "Babyccino"
Vanilla Steamed Milk with sprinkling of Cinnamon
Coffee Traveler (serves 12, 8oz cups)
A 96oz box carrier filled with our Medium Roast coffee or Dark Roast (equivalent of twelve 8 fl oz cups). Including 12 Paper Cups, Sleeves, Sugar, Sweetner & Creamer.
Beer & Wine
Mimosa
Mimosa Carafe
Frozen Mimosa
Frozen Fizz
Frozen Peach Wine Bellini
Wine-Rita, Wine Cocktail Glass
Our WineRita is served on the Rocks with Salt & Slice of Lime,
Wine-Rita Carafe
Special: Sparkling Mojito Glass
Fresh Lime, Mint, Topo Chico & Sparkling Wine. A refreshing Mojito!
Special: Sparkling Mojito Carafe
Porter Cold Brew
House Speciality: Shandy, Signature Lemonade and Sunny Little Thing
Rentch Hefeweizen and our House Made Lemonade
La Crema Chardonnay Glass
Villa Maria Sauv Blanc Glass
Terra D'ORO Pinot Grigio Glass
Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Bocelli Sangiovese Glass
Bodini: Malbec Glass
Pinot Noir, Elouan Glass
Silver Palm Cabernet Glass
Seven Falls Red Blend Glass
Brut Rose Glass
Mumm Napa Glass
Sparkling White Glass
La Fête Rosé Glass
Btl La Crema Chardonnay
Btl Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Terra Doro Pinot Grigio
Btl Snoqualmie Naked Reisling
Btl Silver Palm Cabernet
Btl Elouan Pinot Noir
Btl Bodini Malbec
Btl Bocelli Sangiovese
Btl Seven Falls Red Blend
Btl Mumm Napa
Btl Sparkling White- Paul Chevalier
Btl Piper Heidsieck
Btl Brut Rose
Btl La Fête Rosé
House Speciality: Shandy, Signature Lemonade and Sunny Little Thing
Rentch Hefeweizen and our House Made Lemonade
Amber Ale Adelbert's Brewery
Firemans Light 4
Shiner Bock
Dos Equis Special Lager
Modelo Especial
Axis IPA
Fresh Kicks IPA
Squirt Gun IPA
Rentsch OCCP
Sunny Little Thing Citrus Wheat Ale
Bishop Ciderdaze
Shiner Blonde
Founders Porter
San Juan Seltzer
Signature Bars & Pies
Lemon Bar
Coconut Cream
Made with Organic Sugar, Organic Flour, Fresh TX Cream, Thompson's Farm Fresh Eggs, Toasted Coconut Flakes, & a Drizzle of our House Made Lemon Curd
Mississippi Mud
Freshly Made In House, Brownie Cake, Topped with Toasted Marshmallows, and Fudgy Frosting. We use Organic Sugar, Organic Flour and Real Butter.
Slice Key Lime Pie
Homemade Graham Cracker Crust filled with a Cool Citrus Custard, topped with Whipped Cream and Freshly Zested Lime
Whole Key Lime Pie
Homemade Graham Cracker Crust filled with a Cool Citrus Custard, topped with Whipped Cream and Freshly Zested Lime
Whole Quiche (24 hour Pre-Order Min)
Tiramisu
Cake & Cupcakes
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
From Scratch Cookies, made with organic flour, organic sugar, mini chocolate chips and real butter. Made with Love.
Snickerdoodle Cookie
From Scratch Cookies, made with organic flour, organic sugar and real butter. Made with Love.
GF Chocolate Covered Marshmallows
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
From Scratch Cookies, made with organic flour, organic sugar and real butter. Made with Love.
GF White Chocolate Almond
Ginger Molasses Cookie
GF Thumbprint Cookie (8 pack)
Buttery Shortbread Cookie with our House-Made Lemon Curd or Gluten Free Shortbread with our Raspberry Jam in the middle.
GF Thumbprint Cookie (4 pack)
Buttery Shortbread Cookie with our House-Made Lemon Curd or Gluten Free Shortbread with our Raspberry Jam in the middle.
Rice Crispy Treat
Thumbprint Cookie (4 pack)
Buttery Shortbread Cookie with our House-Made Lemon Curd or Gluten Free Shortbread with our Raspberry Jam in the middle.
Thumbprint Cookie (8 pack)
Buttery Shortbread Cookie with our House-Made Lemon Curd or Gluten Free Shortbread with our Raspberry Jam in the middle.
Cream Cheese Brownie
V-Day Rice Crispy
Chocolate Dipped Cookies
BREAKFAST PASTRIES (Copy)
Scone: Berry
Freshly baked Scone Berry Scone: mixture of Strawberries and Blueberries.
Scone: Earl Gray
Scone made fresh with Earl Gray Tea and Blueberries.
Scone: White Chocolate Raspberry
Kolach
Made from scratch Pastry filled with our Hand-Crafted Fruit Fillings.
Plain Sausage Klobasnek
Jalapeno Pork Sausage & Cheddar Klobasnek
Made from scratch Pastry with Aidell's All Natural Chicken Apple Sausage & Cheese or All Natural Smoked Jalapeño Beef Sausage from Kiolbassa (from San Antonio, TX) & Cheese,
Pecan Crusted Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Swirl Slice
House Made Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake with Pecans.
Chocolate Nutella Croissants
Crispy Fresh Baked Croissant, Filled with Dark Chocolate.
Jumbo Blueberry Muffin
Cinnamon Roll
Hand-Crafted Cinnamon Rolls topped with our delicious Cream Cheese Frosting.
4 Pack Cinnamon Rolls
Hand-Crafted Cinnamon Rolls topped with our delicious Cream Cheese Frosting.
GF Pumpkin Muffin
GF Lemon Bundt Cake Slice
GF Strawberry Oat Muffin
Croissant
House Made Croissants with your choice of Butter or Jam.
Market
Gallon Tea
Fresh Brewed Tea by the Gallon. Choose your favorite: Unsweet Black Tea, Sweet Black Tea, Unsweet Peach Tea, Sweet Peach Tea
Gallon Lemonade
House-Made Lemonade by the Gallon.
Gallon Arnie
Arnie by the Gallon: Mix of House Made Fresh Lemonade and Black Tea.
Whole Bean Coffee: Summer Moon After Glow
Whole Bean Coffee: Summer Moon Velvet Medium
Locally Roasted, Organic Coffee
Whole Bean Coffee: Summer Moon Inferno Dark Roast
Coffee Traveler (serves 12, 8oz cups)
A 96oz box carrier filled with our Medium Roast coffee or Dark Roast (equivalent of twelve 8 fl oz cups). Including 12 Paper Cups, Sleeves, Sugar, Sweetner & Creamer.
1 lb Chicken Salad
Bottle Of House Made Dressing
Sweet Lemon Logo T-Shirts
Mugs & Tumblers
Sweet Lemon Postcard
Sweet Lemon Sticker Pack
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Daytime cottage cafe, organic & farm to table offerings.
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown, TX 78626