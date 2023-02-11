Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street

Georgetown, TX 78626

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

House Specialty: Cream Lattes
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

APPETIZER, SOUP, & SIDE SALAD

Queso Compuesto

Queso Compuesto

$9.50

Our House Made Queso with Pulled Pork, Guac, Pico. Served with Tortilla Chips

Queso w/ Chips

Queso w/ Chips

$7.50
Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$4.00Out of stock
Hummus

Hummus

$8.50

Bruschetta

$9.50Out of stock

3 Bruschetta with Tomato Pesto Mozzarella

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.95

Organic Salad Greens, Fresh Sliced Grape Tomatoes, English Cucumber. Your Choice of House Made Dressing on Side, & Flat Bread Crackers.

Cup Soup of the Day

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.95

From Scratch Soup Changes Daily

SALADS & ENTREES

Turkey Cobb Salad

Turkey Cobb Salad

$14.95

Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, English Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Scallions, Shredded Cheddar and Blend of Organic Greens. Your Choice of House Made Dressing on Side, & A Flat Bread Cracker.

Sweet Lemon House Salad

Sweet Lemon House Salad

$12.95

Fresh Sliced Strawberries, House made Candied Pecans, Texas Goat Cheese & Blend of Organic Greens. Your choice of Dressing, Flat Bread Cracker.

Blue Cheese Garden Salad

Blue Cheese Garden Salad

$12.95

Avocado, English Cucumber, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Spring Mix, and Radish. Your choice of dressing. Flat Bread Cracker.

GF Chicken Salad Plate

GF Chicken Salad Plate

$10.95

Three Scoops of our House Chicken Salad on a Light Bed of Spring Mix with GF crackers and a Side of Fruit.

Mediterranean Salmon

Mediterranean Salmon

$21.00

Ethically Farmed Salmon with Roasted Tomato, Olives, Banana Peppers, Feta, Spinach, White Wine Sauce, Seared Lemon, Taziki & Cilantro, on a bed of white rice.

Butternut Vegetarian Lasagna #1

Butternut Vegetarian Lasagna #1

$17.00Out of stock

Our delicious Butternut Lasagna in a creamy white sauce. Served with a Side Salad.

Orange Citrus Chicken Breast

$18.00Out of stock

Boneless Chicken Breast with Roasted Orange Glaze & Mashers.

Beef Bourguignon

$18.00

French Classic made famous by Julia Child. Beef slow-cooked in Red Wine Sauce, Mushrooms, Carrots, Onion, Served with Mashed Potato. Choice: Mixed Veggies or Side Salad.

Quiche Lorraine w/House Salad

Quiche Lorraine w/House Salad

$11.95

Quiche Lorraine: Our Hand-Made All-Butter​ Crust, Farm Fresh Eggs, Applewood Bacon, Scallions & Swiss Cheese

GF Frittata Lorraine w/House Salad

GF Frittata Lorraine w/House Salad

$10.95

Frittata - Our Crustless Quiche, with Bacon, Mozzarella & Green Onion. Comes with our House Salad, Organic Salad Mix, Fresh Strawberries, Texas Goat Cheese & In House Candied Pecans.

DINNER SANDWICHES

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$11.95

Roasted Chicken Breast, Green Apples, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Mayo on a Freshly Baked Croissant

Turkey Club Croissant

Turkey Club Croissant

$12.95

Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, on a fresh Baked Croissant.

Classic Turkey Sandwich

Classic Turkey Sandwich

$11.95

Roasted Turkey Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Tomato, Spring Mix, Mayo, on Lightly-Toasted Sourdough Bread from New World Bakery.

A+BLT

A+BLT

$13.95

Bacon, Spring Mix Lettuce, Slow Roasted Roma Tomato, Avocado, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Lightly Toasted Sourdough.

Better Half; Combo of any Two: 1/2 Sand, Salad or Soup

Better Half; Combo of any Two: 1/2 Sand, Salad or Soup

$12.95

Half Sandwich with your choice of Side Salad or Soup. Choice of A+BLT, Turkey & Brie Panini, Portabello & Goat Cheese, Chimichurri Steak Panini, Grilled Cheese Classic, Grilled Cheese Tomato & Basil, or Pulled Pork Panini. Can also choose Soup & Salad, please call for daily soup choices.

Caprese Ciabatta

$11.95

Roasted Tomato, House Made Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, on Ciabatta Bread.

Sweet Lemon Grilled Cheese

Sweet Lemon Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Grilled Cheese Panini with Swiss & Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, and Garlic Aioli.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Seasoned Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Swiss Cheese with our House-made Chipotle Ranch on a Bistro Bun. Your choice of Fruit or Chips.

"Pepito" Steak Sandwich

"Pepito" Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Sweet Lemon "Pepito" Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Mushroom, Cilantro Jalapeno Ranch on Housemade Chimichurri, Hoagie Roll with topped with potato crisps.

Turkey & Brie

Turkey & Brie

$13.95

Roasted Turkey Breast, Sliced Apples, Melted Brie, Arugula, House made Seasonal Jam on Sourdough from New World Bakery.

Portobello & Goat Cheese

Portobello & Goat Cheese

$12.95

Marinated and Roasted Portabello Mushroom, Lone Star Goat Cheese, Arugula, Roasted Red Pepper, Chipotle Aioli, on Sourdough from New World Bakery.

Grilled Cheese Panini

Grilled Cheese Panini

$10.95

Melted Cheddar Cheese on Buttered Sourdough.

Lemon Drop Half Turkey Sandwich

Lemon Drop Half Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Toasted Sourdough, Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Mayo. Comes with Side of Fruit or Chips.

Lemon Drop Half Grill Cheese

Lemon Drop Half Grill Cheese

$6.95

Cheddar Cheese on Buttered Local Sourdough on Panini Press with Side of Fresh Fruit

DESSERTS

From Scratch Desserts made with Love
Slice Key Lime Pie

Slice Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Homemade Graham Cracker Crust filled with a Cool Citrus Custard, topped with Whipped Cream and Freshly Zested Lime

Sides (Copy)

Kettle Chips

$1.95

Fruit Side

$3.00

Side Of Avocado

$3.50

2 Slices Bacon

$3.00

Single Egg Farm Fresh Omelette (no filling)

$1.95

Roast Turkey Breast Side

$4.95

Grilled Steak Side

$8.00
Toast

Toast

$3.95

Locally made New World Bakery Sourdough Bread with Butter and Jam.

GF Toast

$3.95

Gluten Free Toast with Butter and Jam.

Large Fruit Side

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.95

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.95

GF Crackers

$0.50

Single Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.00

Chicken Breast Grilled

$7.00

Side Mash

$2.95

Side Naan Bread

$3.95

Fruit Bowl

$5.50
French Toast Berry Bake

French Toast Berry Bake

$9.95

French Toast Berry Bake, filled with blueberries, raspberries, & strawberries, using our farm fresh eggs and organic milk.

Extra Side Of Dressing

$0.50

Side Salsa

$2.00

CHEF SPECIALS

Grilled Vegan Wrap w/Chips & Salsa

$10.95Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Signature Lemonade

Signature Lemonade

$5.00+

Fresh Lemon Juice, Organic Sugar and Reverse Osmosis Filtered Water.

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.25

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea with your choice of Unsweetened Peach, Green Iced Tea or Classic Black Tea.

Lemonade Arnie

$4.00+

A perfect mix of our Signature Lemonade and Fresh Brewed Iced Tea.

Sparkling Water

$1.95

Sparkling Water

Apple Juice

$2.95

Martinelli's Organic Apple Juice.

Horizon Milk

$2.95

Horizon Choc Milk

$2.95

Mango Juice 20oz Glass

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.95

Water

RO Water

$1.00

Specialty Coffee & Tea

Fresh Brewed Local Coffee

$2.95

Fresh Brewed Locally Sourced Coffees. Our Medium Roast is Organic Summer Moon Velvet Blaze. Our Decaf is Summer Moon Organic Fire Light, and Our Dark Roast Coffee is Locally Sourced from (Right here in Georgetown) 22Beans, Singing Sumatra.

House Specialty: Cream Lattes

House Specialty: Cream Lattes

$5.00+

Creamy Signature Lattes: Honey Cream, Lavender Cream, or Maple Cream

Cold Brew

$8.50+Out of stock

Our House-Made Cold Brew comes in 16oz or 20oz. Coffee Beans for our Cold Brew are locally sourced from Texas Coffee Traders.

Vanilla Cream Cold Brew

$5.50+Out of stock

Half and Half & Vanilla Syrup, with our House-Made Cold Brew. It comes in 16oz or 20oz. Coffee Beans for our Cold Brew are locally sourced from Texas Coffee Traders.

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

1/3 Espresso and 2/3 Steamed Milk.

Cappuccino

$4.25+

1/3 Espresso, 1/3 Steamed Milk, and 1/3 Steamed Milk Foam.

Espresso

$2.50+

Organic Summer Moon Velvet Blaze Espresso, Wood-Fired over Texas Oak.

Americano

$3.50+

Shots of Espresso with Hot Water.

Macchiato

$5.50+

2 Shots of Espresso poured over Steamed Milk.

Mocha

$5.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Tazo Chai Tea Latte, with Cinnamon on top.

Hot Apple Cider

$1.50+

Hot Chocolate

$1.50+

Hot Tea (Bag)

$2.50

Your choice of English Breakfast, Earl Gray, Mint, Chamomile, or Green Jasmine Tea.

London Fog

$4.50+

Cortado (one size)

$3.50

Lavender Chai Latte

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait (Caffé Latte)

$4.25+

Loose Leaf Tea (Texas Coffee Traders)

$3.75+

Vanilla Steamer, "Babyccino"

$2.75

Vanilla Steamed Milk with sprinkling of Cinnamon

Coffee Traveler (serves 12, 8oz cups)

$19.00

A 96oz box carrier filled with our Medium Roast coffee or Dark Roast (equivalent of twelve 8 fl oz cups). Including 12 Paper Cups, Sleeves, Sugar, Sweetner & Creamer.

Holiday Coffee

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.50+

Beer & Wine

Mimosa

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Carafe

$20.00

Frozen Mimosa

$6.00

Frozen Fizz

$10.00

Frozen Peach Wine Bellini

$8.00
Wine-Rita, Wine Cocktail Glass

Wine-Rita, Wine Cocktail Glass

$5.00

Our WineRita is served on the Rocks with Salt & Slice of Lime,

Wine-Rita Carafe

$15.00
Special: Sparkling Mojito Glass

Special: Sparkling Mojito Glass

$7.00

Fresh Lime, Mint, Topo Chico & Sparkling Wine. A refreshing Mojito!

Special: Sparkling Mojito Carafe

$20.00Out of stock

Porter Cold Brew

$5.75
House Speciality: Shandy, Signature Lemonade and Sunny Little Thing

House Speciality: Shandy, Signature Lemonade and Sunny Little Thing

$5.75

Rentch Hefeweizen and our House Made Lemonade

La Crema Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Villa Maria Sauv Blanc Glass

$7.00

Terra D'ORO Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00
Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc Glass

Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$7.00

Bocelli Sangiovese Glass

$10.00

Bodini: Malbec Glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir, Elouan Glass

$12.00

Silver Palm Cabernet Glass

$11.00

Seven Falls Red Blend Glass

$9.00Out of stock

Brut Rose Glass

$6.00

Mumm Napa Glass

$12.00

Sparkling White Glass

$5.00

La Fête Rosé Glass

$16.00

Btl La Crema Chardonnay

$55.00

Btl Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00
Btl Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc

Btl Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00Out of stock

Btl Terra Doro Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Btl Snoqualmie Naked Reisling

$35.00Out of stock

Btl Silver Palm Cabernet

$50.00

Btl Elouan Pinot Noir

$55.00

Btl Bodini Malbec

$37.00

Btl Bocelli Sangiovese

$45.00

Btl Seven Falls Red Blend

$40.00Out of stock

Btl Mumm Napa

$55.00

Btl Sparkling White- Paul Chevalier

$20.00

Btl Piper Heidsieck

$112.00

Btl Brut Rose

$30.00

Btl La Fête Rosé

$72.00
House Speciality: Shandy, Signature Lemonade and Sunny Little Thing

House Speciality: Shandy, Signature Lemonade and Sunny Little Thing

$5.75

Rentch Hefeweizen and our House Made Lemonade

Amber Ale Adelbert's Brewery

$4.50

Firemans Light 4

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Dos Equis Special Lager

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Axis IPA

$5.00

Fresh Kicks IPA

$5.00

Squirt Gun IPA

$5.00

Rentsch OCCP

$5.00Out of stock

Sunny Little Thing Citrus Wheat Ale

$5.25

Bishop Ciderdaze

$5.00

Shiner Blonde

$4.00

Founders Porter

$5.00

San Juan Seltzer

$4.75

Signature Bars & Pies

Lemon Bar

$4.50
Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$3.95Out of stock

Made with Organic Sugar, Organic Flour, Fresh TX Cream, Thompson's Farm Fresh Eggs, Toasted Coconut Flakes, & a Drizzle of our House Made Lemon Curd

Mississippi Mud

Mississippi Mud

$4.50

Freshly Made In House, Brownie Cake, Topped with Toasted Marshmallows, and Fudgy Frosting. We use Organic Sugar, Organic Flour and Real Butter.

Slice Key Lime Pie

Slice Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Homemade Graham Cracker Crust filled with a Cool Citrus Custard, topped with Whipped Cream and Freshly Zested Lime

Whole Key Lime Pie

Whole Key Lime Pie

$35.00Out of stock

Homemade Graham Cracker Crust filled with a Cool Citrus Custard, topped with Whipped Cream and Freshly Zested Lime

Whole Quiche (24 hour Pre-Order Min)

$35.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cake & Cupcakes

Pecan Crusted Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Swirl Slice

$4.95

House Made Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake with Pecans.

GF Lemon Bundt Cake Slice

GF Lemon Bundt Cake Slice

$4.50

GF Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$6.00

Tuxedo Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

GF Cupcake: The Romantic

$4.50

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$4.50

Strawberry Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

From Scratch Cookies, made with organic flour, organic sugar, mini chocolate chips and real butter. Made with Love.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

From Scratch Cookies, made with organic flour, organic sugar and real butter. Made with Love.

GF Chocolate Covered Marshmallows

$4.50

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

From Scratch Cookies, made with organic flour, organic sugar and real butter. Made with Love.

GF White Chocolate Almond

$4.50

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$4.50Out of stock
GF Thumbprint Cookie (8 pack)

GF Thumbprint Cookie (8 pack)

$4.50Out of stock

Buttery Shortbread Cookie with our House-Made Lemon Curd or Gluten Free Shortbread with our Raspberry Jam in the middle.

GF Thumbprint Cookie (4 pack)

GF Thumbprint Cookie (4 pack)

$3.00Out of stock

Buttery Shortbread Cookie with our House-Made Lemon Curd or Gluten Free Shortbread with our Raspberry Jam in the middle.

Rice Crispy Treat

$4.50
Thumbprint Cookie (4 pack)

Thumbprint Cookie (4 pack)

$3.00Out of stock

Buttery Shortbread Cookie with our House-Made Lemon Curd or Gluten Free Shortbread with our Raspberry Jam in the middle.

Thumbprint Cookie (8 pack)

Thumbprint Cookie (8 pack)

$4.50Out of stock

Buttery Shortbread Cookie with our House-Made Lemon Curd or Gluten Free Shortbread with our Raspberry Jam in the middle.

Cream Cheese Brownie

$4.95

V-Day Rice Crispy

$4.50

Chocolate Dipped Cookies

$4.50

BREAKFAST PASTRIES (Copy)

Scone: Berry

Scone: Berry

$4.50Out of stock

Freshly baked Scone Berry Scone: mixture of Strawberries and Blueberries.

Scone: Earl Gray

$4.50Out of stock

Scone made fresh with Earl Gray Tea and Blueberries.

Scone: White Chocolate Raspberry

$4.50
Kolach

Kolach

$2.95

Made from scratch Pastry filled with our Hand-Crafted Fruit Fillings.

Plain Sausage Klobasnek

$3.50
Jalapeno Pork Sausage & Cheddar Klobasnek

Jalapeno Pork Sausage & Cheddar Klobasnek

$3.50Out of stock

Made from scratch Pastry with Aidell's All Natural Chicken Apple Sausage & Cheese or All Natural Smoked Jalapeño Beef Sausage from Kiolbassa (from San Antonio, TX) & Cheese,

Pecan Crusted Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Swirl Slice

$4.95

House Made Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake with Pecans.

Chocolate Nutella Croissants

$4.50Out of stock

Crispy Fresh Baked Croissant, Filled with Dark Chocolate.

Jumbo Blueberry Muffin

Jumbo Blueberry Muffin

$4.50
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Hand-Crafted Cinnamon Rolls topped with our delicious Cream Cheese Frosting.

4 Pack Cinnamon Rolls

4 Pack Cinnamon Rolls

$15.95Out of stock

Hand-Crafted Cinnamon Rolls topped with our delicious Cream Cheese Frosting.

GF Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50Out of stock
GF Lemon Bundt Cake Slice

GF Lemon Bundt Cake Slice

$4.50

GF Strawberry Oat Muffin

$4.50
Croissant

Croissant

$3.95

House Made Croissants with your choice of Butter or Jam.

Market

Gallon Tea

$4.95

Fresh Brewed Tea by the Gallon. Choose your favorite: Unsweet Black Tea, Sweet Black Tea, Unsweet Peach Tea, Sweet Peach Tea

Gallon Lemonade

$9.50

House-Made Lemonade by the Gallon.

Gallon Arnie

$7.25Out of stock

Arnie by the Gallon: Mix of House Made Fresh Lemonade and Black Tea.

Whole Bean Coffee: Summer Moon After Glow

$15.95Out of stock

Whole Bean Coffee: Summer Moon Velvet Medium

$15.95

Locally Roasted, Organic Coffee

Whole Bean Coffee: Summer Moon Inferno Dark Roast

$15.95Out of stock

Coffee Traveler (serves 12, 8oz cups)

$19.00

A 96oz box carrier filled with our Medium Roast coffee or Dark Roast (equivalent of twelve 8 fl oz cups). Including 12 Paper Cups, Sleeves, Sugar, Sweetner & Creamer.

1 lb Chicken Salad

$9.00

Bottle Of House Made Dressing

$6.95

Sweet Lemon Logo T-Shirts

Blue Sweet Lemon T-Shirt

$20.00

Mugs & Tumblers

Coffee Mug: Enjoy a Taste of the Sweet Life (Regular)

$10.00

Holiday Mug

$10.00

15 Ounces Turquoise Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid (Sweese)

$18.99

Porcelain Teapot, Turquoise, 27 Ounce

$23.99Out of stock

Coffee Tumbler (Teal)

$30.00

Coffee Tumbler (White)

$30.00

Coffee Tumbler (Black)

$30.00

Sweet Lemon Postcard

Sweet Lemon Postcards

$1.00

Sweet Lemon Sticker Pack

Sweet Lemon Sweet Life Sticker Pack

$10.00

Prix Fixe Menu

Dinner for 1

$95.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Daytime cottage cafe, organic & farm to table offerings.

Website

Location

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown, TX 78626

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Lemon Kitchen image
Sweet Lemon Kitchen image
Sweet Lemon Kitchen image
Sweet Lemon Kitchen image

