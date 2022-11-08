Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Food Trucks

Ambur Fire 5430 US-79 Round Rock, TX 78665

review star

No reviews yet

5430 US-79

Round Rock, TX 78665

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Smash Cheeseburger w/ Fries (Build your Own)
Fried Pickles
Loaded Steak Burger w/fries

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Our pickle fries are coated in a corn masa batter to deliver crispy and briny goodness served with house made blackened ranch.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Crisp battered Fried Mozzarella Sticks and served with marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Crispy battered onion rings

Kickin Jalapeno Dip

Kickin Jalapeno Dip

$5.00+

A tangy, creamy kickin dip made with tomatillos, fresh cilantro, peppers and a few other fantastic ingredients give this dip lots of love in a jar.

Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$4.00

Crispy Seasoned Crinkle Fries

Cajun Crinkle Fries

Cajun Crinkle Fries

$4.50

Crispy Crinkle Fries sprinkled with Cajun seasoning.

Texas Chili Cheese fries

Texas Chili Cheese fries

$5.00

Texas Chili Cheese crinkle cut fries topped with Texas chili and cheese!

Burgers and Sandwiches

The original Yankee pork tenderloin is a tender breaded cutlet, seasoned in house and fried, topped with lettus, tomato and mayo or costomize to your taste.
***Burger of the Month*** Chili Cheese Smash Burger w/ Fries

***Burger of the Month*** Chili Cheese Smash Burger w/ Fries

$12.99

1/2lb all Angus juicy smash burger topped with melted cheese, warm Texas Chili all loaded on a toasty Brioche Bun served with fries. These Texas size burgers are a comforting take on an American classic that is way too good to pass up!

Beyond Smashed Cheese Burger w / Fries (Build your Own)

$11.99

The Beyond Smashed Burger is a plant-based burger that is thick, juicy, and is a meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal.

Blazing Jalapeño Jack burger w / fries

Blazing Jalapeño Jack burger w / fries

$12.99

Our Blazing Jalapeño Jack burger is our classic Smash Burger set on fire! We take our famous 8 OZ all beef patty and smother it in Jalapeños, Monterrey Jack cheese and our signature sweet and spicy creamy Honey Jalapeño sauce. Comes on a seasoned toasted challah bun.

BLT (Bacon Lettuce Tomato) w / fries

BLT (Bacon Lettuce Tomato) w / fries

$8.99

Thick slices of crispy bacon served on Texas toast topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.

Brisket Burger w/ Fries

Brisket Burger w/ Fries

$15.99Out of stock

1/2lb 100% all Angus beef patty with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture topped with moist juicy brisket, swiss cheese, bbq sauce on a fresh buttery soft brioche bun!

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w / fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w / fries

$12.99

Cajun Marinated Chicken Breast, Breaded and Fried. Tossed in Buffalo sauce, Topped with pickles, slaw, Blackened Ranch and Spicy Remoulade on a Brioche Bun.

Cowboy Burger / fries

Cowboy Burger / fries

$12.99

1/2lb smash burger with cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, pickles & onions, drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with crispy golden onion rings.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich w / fries

Cajun Chicken Sandwich w / fries

$12.99

Cajun Marinated Chicken Breast, Breaded and Fried. Topped with pickles, slaw, Blackened Ranch and Spicy Remoulade on a Brioche Bun.

(Pick your own sauce) Cajun Chicken Sandwich w / Fries

(Pick your own sauce) Cajun Chicken Sandwich w / Fries

$12.99

Cajun Marinated Chicken Breast, Breaded and Fried. Choose your favorite sauce. Topped with pickles, slaw, Blackened Ranch and Spicy Remoulade on a Brioche Bun.

Double Meat, Double Bacon Double Cheese w/ Fries

Double Meat, Double Bacon Double Cheese w/ Fries

$16.99

Two 8oz patties, with 4 slices of American cheese, 4 straps of thick cut bacon topped with our Ambur Fire Zesty sauce!

Double Smash Cheeseburger w/Fries (Build your Own)

Double Smash Cheeseburger w/Fries (Build your Own)

$14.99

2 1/2lb patties. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.

Honey Jack Chicken Sandwich w / Fries

Honey Jack Chicken Sandwich w / Fries

$12.99

Marinated Chicken Breast, Breaded and Fried topped with 2 slices of Monterey Jack Cheese, House made Honey sauce served on Buttery Texas Toast and Crinkle cut fries.

Loaded Steak Burger w/fries

Loaded Steak Burger w/fries

$12.99

This thick 1/2lb patty is loaded with thick sliced grilled mushrooms & onions, topped on a brioche bun with swiss cheese and bacon, then drizzled with our tangy creamy steak sauce!

Mushroom Swiss Burger w/ Fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger w/ Fries

$12.99

1/2lb 100% all Angus beef patty with a simple season, top with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms served on a fresh buttery soft brioche bun!

Patty Melt w/ Fries

Patty Melt w/ Fries

$12.99

1/2 lb Angus beef patty with grilled onions, swiss cheese topped with zesty sauce on Texas Toast.

Single Smash Cheeseburger w/ Fries (Build your Own)

Single Smash Cheeseburger w/ Fries (Build your Own)

$11.99

1/2lb patty. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust. Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.

Triple Meat, Triple Cheese w / Fries

Triple Meat, Triple Cheese w / Fries

$17.99

3 1/2lb patties. Our Prime Angus beef is pasture raised locally, with no antibiotics and no growth hormones with a simple season, slapped and smashed on a flat top griddle with lots of flavor from the bits that develop during cooking, which form a flavorful crust with a great texture! Served on a buttery soft brioche bun.

Chicken

Chicken tenders w/ fries - 3 pieces

Chicken tenders w/ fries - 3 pieces

$11.99

3 Large Marinated Chicken Breast tenders, Breaded and Fried and tossed in flavor sauce served with fries and Blackend ranch.

Chicken tenders w/ fries - 5 pieces

Chicken tenders w/ fries - 5 pieces

$13.99

5 Large Marinated Chicken Breast tenders, Breaded and Fried and tossed in flavor sauce served with fries and Blackend ranch.

Chicken tenders w/ fries - 8 pieces

Chicken tenders w/ fries - 8 pieces

$16.99

8 Large Marinated Chicken Breast tenders, Breaded and Fried and tossed in flavor sauce served with fries and Blackend ranch.

Texas Country Chicken tender basket w/ Fries - 3 Pieces

Texas Country Chicken tender basket w/ Fries - 3 Pieces

$11.99

Our Texas country chicken tender basket is served with 3 jumbo, juicy, tenders, crispy golden crinkle fries, Texas toast and country cream gravy.

Texas Country Chicken tender basket w/ Fries – 5 Pieces

Texas Country Chicken tender basket w/ Fries – 5 Pieces

$13.99

Our Texas country chicken tender basket is served with 5 jumbo, juicy, tenders, crispy golden crinkle fries, Texas toast and country cream gravy.

Beverages

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.50
Coke 16.9 oz bottle

Coke 16.9 oz bottle

$2.75
Coke Zero 16.9 oz bottle

Coke Zero 16.9 oz bottle

$2.75
Dr. Pepper 16.9 oz bottle

Dr. Pepper 16.9 oz bottle

$2.75
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.75
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.75
IBC Cream Soda

IBC Cream Soda

$3.00
IBC Root Beer

IBC Root Beer

$3.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00
Jarritos Strawberry

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00
Mexican Coke 16.9 oz

Mexican Coke 16.9 oz

$3.50
Mexican Orange Fanta 16.9oz

Mexican Orange Fanta 16.9oz

$3.50
Sprite 16.9 oz bottle

Sprite 16.9 oz bottle

$2.75

Dessert

Baked to perfection: Golden, crispy edges with a soft, chewy center. Made with espresso, Mexican vanilla and a mixture of dark and semi-sweet chocolate chips. A must try!
Southern Banana Pudding

Southern Banana Pudding

$4.50

A family recipe from the south, layered with sliced bananas, vanilla wafers along with homemade banana pudding. This pudding is a delight with every bite!

Chocolate Almond Coffee cake

Chocolate Almond Coffee cake

$4.00

Made with buttermilk, almonds, cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate chips, this is a delicious treat.

Kids meals

Corn dog w / fries

$6.00

Thick battered hot dog served with fries.

Grilled Cheese w / fries

$6.00

Buttered Texas Toast with American cheese served with fries.

Chicken nuggets w / fries

$7.00

6 piece chicken nuggets served with fries.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Ambur Fire we pride ourselves in using only the highest quality ingredients. Our amazing SMASH BURGERS are a BLAZING 1/2lb Prime Angus beef patty from K&C Cattle company and contain no hormones or antibiotics. Our kitchen is more than just a place to grab A bite. It’s also a place to try out the distinct taste of Texas Style BBQ dishes created by Texas native Scott Amburgey and his wife Sally. We look forward to serving you."

Website

Location

5430 US-79, Round Rock, TX 78665

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Ambur Fire image

Similar restaurants in your area

Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Georgetown
orange star4.6 • 2,029
1013 W University Ave Georgetown, TX 78628
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
812 S. Church Street Georgetown, TX 78626
View restaurantnext
Dwell House Coffee and Tap - 2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Muirfield Bend Dr Ste. 125 Hutto, TX 78634
View restaurantnext
Stockade Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 136
210 ED SCHMIDT BLVD HUTTO, TX 78634
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Vega’s Smokehouse
orange star4.6 • 355
40120 Industrial Park Cir Georgetown, TX 78626
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Round Rock

Jack Allens Kitchen- Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 4,306
2250 Hoppe Trail Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - Round Rock
orange star4.5 • 4,266
201 University Oaks Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Warpath Pints and Pizza
orange star4.3 • 2,939
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Kababji Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,480
1900 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 035 - Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 1,472
200 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Round Rock
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston