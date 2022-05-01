Go
Toast

Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop

Who doesn’t love good ramen and some anime!? We have it all from ramens, stir fry’s, fried rices, and very unique vegan menu options! Come in and try all of our favorable menu items today!

RAMEN

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15 • $$

Avg 4.7 (844 reviews)

Popular Items

GYUNIKU RAMEN$13.95
Slowly cooked, marinated juicy Angus beef served in a bowl with ramen noodles, broccoli, onion, and our secret recipe broth!
CRAB ROLL (3pc.)$4.50
Our Crab Rolls are freshly made in-house, So delicious! (Cream cheese, imitation crab and green onions in an egg roll wrapper, deep fried to perfection!) 3pc.
YAKISOBA STIR-FRY-CHICKEN$13.95
Chicken stir-fried with soba noodles with fresh veggies (cabbage, bell pepper, onions, carrots, green onions), in a garlic ginger sauce.
BUBBLE TEA$4.50
All drinks with popping boba!
A sweet and delicious beverage that combines milk, oolong tea, and popping boba of your choice. with one of large selection of delicious flavors!
OUT OF TAPIOCA PEARLS FOR TONIGHT 1/5/22
SPRING ROLL (2pc.)$4.50
Our spring rolls are handmade in house. Fresh and delicious! 2pc
PORK EGG ROLL (2 pc.)$5.25
2 pieces of Pork egg rolls in a delious spring roll wrap!
TONKATSU FRIED CHICKEN RAMEN$12.95
Fried Chicken served with 12 hour tonkatsu broth, egg noodle ramen, topped with boiled egg, scallions, kikurage mushroom and tokyo sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN RAMEN$12.95
Grilled chicken, with our 12 hour pork broth, topped with corn, mushroom, scallions and our signature marinated egg!
PORK CHASHU RAMEN$12.95
Roast pork belly marinated and served with corn, mushroom, egg and scallions
BUBBLE TEA$4.50
A sweet and delicious beverage that combines milk, oolong tea, and tapioca pearls (boba) with one of large selection of delicious flavors!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15

Mentor OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

No reviews yet

Walk into Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits and find yourself in the company of friends. A local’s hangout owned and operated by fellow neighbors, the Ridgewood menu brings a fresh and modern twist to American casual dining. Whether you choose the famous short rib or are picking up a handcrafted pizza for takeout, settle in at the bar for a surprising craft pour. Ridgewood is an unexpected Concord gem with a cozy interior and expansive private outdoor patio perfect for relaxing with friends and family. Cheers from us to you.

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Concord/Painesville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Great Harvest Bread Co.

No reviews yet

Local, cozy bakery & cafe! Enjoy fresh, made-to-order sandwiches and salads! Treat yourself, a friend, or colleague to made-from-scratch cookies, batter breads, muffins, and scones that change seasonally! There's something for every taste and every budget!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston