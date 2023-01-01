Burritos in Idaho Falls
More about Fiesta Ole' Yellowstone - 1856 N Yellowstone Hwy
Fiesta Ole' Yellowstone - 1856 N Yellowstone Hwy
1856 N Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls
|Soft Bean Burrito
|$2.54
A customer favorite. Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce.
More about Fiesta Ole - 2110 E 17th St
Fiesta Ole - 2110 E 17th St
2110 E 17th St, Idaho Falls
|BLT Burrito
|$4.34
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayonnaise. Delicious with our homemade guacamole.
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$3.44
Sweet pork and cheese
|#4 Soft Or Crisp Bean Burrito
|$5.24
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink