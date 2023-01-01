Burritos in Idaho Falls

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fiesta Ole' Yellowstone image

 

Fiesta Ole' Yellowstone - 1856 N Yellowstone Hwy

1856 N Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls

Soft Bean Burrito$2.54
A customer favorite. Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce.
Main pic

 

Fiesta Ole - 2110 E 17th St

2110 E 17th St, Idaho Falls

BLT Burrito$4.34
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayonnaise. Delicious with our homemade guacamole.
Sweet Pork Burrito$3.44
Sweet pork and cheese
#4 Soft Or Crisp Bean Burrito$5.24
comes with a choice of tots, fries, cheese tots or cheese fries regular or large drink
