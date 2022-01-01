Go
SIMPLE & SEASONAL
Once in a while, a place comes along that offers everything you want in a dining experience: quality beer brewed on site, delicious, high-value fare that's family friendly and a cool atmosphere where locals and tourists alike can relax, share stories and soak up almost two centuries of history. You’ve found that place. Welcome to the Idletyme Brewing Company in Stowe, Vermont

1859 Mountain Rd

Popular Items

Firestarter Burger$17.00
6oz Burger, Candied Bacon, Jalapeno Aioli, Cheddar Fritter
Pub Burger$13.00
6oz Angus Beef Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Chive Aioli
Side Ranch$0.50
2 Scoops of Ice Cream$6.00
Vanilla, Maple Walnut, Salted Chocolate
Apple Crisp$7.00
Apples Baked with Cinnamon, Spices and Brown Sugar, topped with Oat Crisp and Whipped Cream
Burgertyme Burger$15.00
6oz Burger, Candied Bacon, Jalapeno Aioli, Cheddar Fritter
Beyond Burger$16.00
Hearty Plant Based Burger with Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Lettuce, and Chive Mayo
Side Caesar (Copy)$6.00
Chocolate Torte$7.00
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Raspberry Almond Bars$8.00
Gluten Free
Location

1859 Mountain Rd

Stowe VT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
