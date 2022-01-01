Go
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

10701 CORRALES BLVD NW

Popular Items

Pollo e Pesto - 18
Roasted chicken, pesto mayonnaise, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, roasted red peppers
Pepperoni - 02
Pepperoni, marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano
Combo$14.95
Margherita - 01
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Il Vicino - 32
Romaine, roasted chicken, hard boiled egg, gorgonzola, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, walnuts
Marinara and Mozzarella - 50
Salsiccia - 06
Pepperoni, house-made sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh oregano
Caesar - 33
Romaine, Spanish white anchovy, house-made creamy, Caesar dressing, siago, ciabatta croutons
Della Casa - 31$6.50
Romaine, asiago, tomatoes,
Penne Alfredo - 28$12.25
Baked penne, traditional alfredo sauce,(butter, cream parmesan), fresh oregano
Location

ALBUQUERQUE NM

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
