Immigrant Food+

925 13th St. NW

Quesillo (Latin flan)$6.00
A sweet, flan-like treat popular in Latin America! The perfect way to end your meal with us on a sweet note. (Note: contains eggs).
Agua+Bowl Combo$18.00
Add an Agua de Jamaica with your choice of bowl
Viet Vibes$15.00
Adobo spiced chicken on kale, rice noodles, broccoli, peanuts, bean sprouts, jalapeño, mango. Served with a pho vinaigrette.
Classique Grilled Cheese$13.00
Toasted French "Croque Monsieur" classic with Swiss cheese, ham and a dab of Mayo.
Old Saigon Sandwich$15.00
Banh Mi with a twist! Adobo chicken, Asian slaw, chile garlic mayo and a drizzled Asian dressing on a pretty toasted baguette.
Mumbai Mariachi$16.00
Spice-rubbed steak on baby spinach, roasted potatoes, chutney slaw, corn, feta cheese, carrots and green onions. Served with a Smokey Mango Chipotle Sauce. Spicy!
Madam VP’s Heritage Bowl$16.00
In honor of Madam VP Kamala Harris, Jamaica and India join with coconut-milk curried chicken stew, chickpeas, potatoes, pineapples, plantains & a hint of spicy peppers, served over turmeric rice and baby spinach. Not available in a vegetarian option.
Persian Plants & Peas$15.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing. Topped with almonds and crackle rice.
The Havana Sandwich$15.00
Many have called it the "best Cuban sandwich in town"! It's hearty and filled with warm Swiss cheese and three types of tender pork on a toasted French Hoagie. Topped with dijonaise sauce, pickled onions and pickled pineapple.
Café Calma$6.00
An iced latte with oatmilk, dates, and Peruvian coffee.
925 13th St. NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
