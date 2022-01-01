Go
Inca Social - Arlington

Inca Social is your local community hangout where food, friends and flavor come together to create an authentic Latin experience. Discover classic Peruvian cuisine with a modern flair paired with unique craft beers and great people.

1776 Wilson Blvd

Popular Items

CHAUFA$12.50
Stir-fried rice or quinoa with
spring onions, red peppers, bean sprouts,
scrambled eggs, ginger and soy sauce. Your choice of:
AJI DE GALLINA$17.00
Peruvian chicken stew, in a slightly spicy cream sauce made from Aji Amarillo, peppers mixed with potatoes and topped with a hard boiled egg, served with rice.
INCA BALLS$9.00
Our causa dough stuffed with your choice of cheese or ground beef, rolled into balls, breaded, flash fried and served with rocoto cream sauce.
EMPANADAS$8.00
Two empanadas served with Peruvian pico de gallo and our Inca sauce and your choice of: Aji de gallina or ground beef
SALTADOS
Protein stir fry with red onions, tomato
wedges, our signature oyster and soy sauce, served with rice and fries or
linguine pasta. Your choice of:
ARROZ CON POLLO$18.00
“Rice & Chicken” simmered in cilantro, herbs and vegetables.
CLASICO
Ceviche is a seafood dish typically made from fresh raw fish cured in citrus juices served with cancha, corn, onions and sweet potato.
PAPA A LA HUANCAINA$9.00
Thick cut potatoes boiled and smothered
with our creamy huancaÍna sauce, topped
with a boiled egg and a black olive
CAUSAS
Cold or lightly fried pillars of our lime and aji amarillo infused mashed potato with your choice of toppings
ANTICUCHOS$12.00
Grilled peruvian street style skewers with roasted potatoes, grilled corn and Chimichurri sauce.
Location

1776 Wilson Blvd

Arlington VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
