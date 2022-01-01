Go
Toast

Independent Pizzeria

We make really good pizza!

4235 E Madison

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Norwalk$18.00
grana, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula
Caesar Salad$7.00
(SUNDAY 12/12: no bread tonight, sorry)
served with half slice of house made focaccia
Twin Peaks$15.00
fontina, cremini mushroom, sage
Pepperoni$15.00
mozzarella, pepperoni
Stevedore$16.00
provolone, salami, red onion, pickled peppers
State Fair$16.00
The Village$12.00
tomato and mozzarella
Mixed Greens$7.00
tomato, cucumber, artichoke, olives, and house made herb vinaigrette on a bed of fresh greens
The Queen$14.00
fresh and shredded mozzarella, basil
Roman$16.00
spinach, mozzarella, pecorino, artichoke, garlic
See full menu

Location

4235 E Madison

Seattle WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park

No reviews yet

How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park is a neighborhood restaurant focusing on Italian small bites, great cocktails and wine. We are open for indoor and outdoor dining with social distancing as well as to-go pickup and delivery.

Cactus Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 1990 we have been offering innovative Southwestern, Mexican and Spanish cuisine from our humble Madison Park restaurant. Home to Seattle’s first tapas bar, we continue to innovate with seasonal menus and hand crafted cocktails in our six Puget Sound locations.

Belle Epicurean

No reviews yet

Seattles premier French patisserie since 2002.

Cafe Lago

No reviews yet

When we opened Café Lago on a neighborhood corner in 1990, we had a simple mission: to share classic, Tuscan-inspired recipes that we grew up with—the dishes that forged our first food memories—in a restaurant where guests would feel at home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston