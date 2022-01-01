Go
iTalico image
Italian

iTalico

Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

341 California Ave

Palo Alto, CA 94306

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

MARGHERITA$20.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella,
basil
SAN DANIELE$24.00
Prosciutto San Daniele 24 mo, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, arugula, shaved grana padano, truffle oil
PARMIGIANA DI ZUCCHINE$25.00
Zucchine, Grana Padano, tomato
PACCHERI$25.00
Rustichella pasta, braised rib eye, carrots, celery, onion, tomato
FRENCH FRIES SIDE$8.00
DIAVOLA$22.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella,
basil, spicy sopressata calabrese
POLLO MILANESE$27.00
Mary’s free rage chicken breaded and fried,
french fries, arugula salad, lemon
GNOCCHI$23.00
Homemade potato spinach gnocchi, butter, Italian
pancetta, truffle cream sauce, Grana Padano
RIGATONI AL PESTO$22.00
Rustichella pasta, homemade fresh pesto,
Grana Padano
RAVIOLI$23.00
Homemade stuffed pasta, spinach, ricotta, tomato
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

341 California Ave, Palo Alto CA 94306

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Naschmarkt Palo Alto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Protégé

No reviews yet

Owned and operated by Master Sommelier Dennis Kelly and Chef Anthony Secviar, Protégé is a comfortable, casual fine dining restaurant featuring New American cuisine and world-class wine & spirits programs.

Local Food Group - Palo Alto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ZombieRunner Coffee

No reviews yet

Serving the best lattes, cold brew coffee, chai and more!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

iTalico

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston