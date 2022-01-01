Go
Jack Allen's Kitchen

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D • $$

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)

Popular Items

Smashed Guacamole$9.99
pumpkin seeds, Cotija cheese, tortilla chips
Lydia's Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with French Fries
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
13 Spiced Chicken Pasta$17.99
red pepper linguine, spinach linguine, fresh jalapeno, chipotle cream sauce, Cotija cheese
House-Made Pimiento Cheese$6.99
served with flatbread crackers
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Crunchy Catfish and Slaw$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
Baja-Style Fish Tacos$16.99
grilled fish, avocado, pico de gallo, JAK's slaw, veggie-studded rice, black beans
Twisted Cobb Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
Chicken Fried Chicken$14.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D

Austin TX

Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
