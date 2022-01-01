Go
Toast

Jack Allen's Kitchen

a 5% fee is added to all to-go orders

1345 East Whitestone Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smashed Guacamole$9.99
pumpkin seeds, Cotija cheese, tortilla chips
13 Spiced Chicken Pasta$17.99
red pepper linguine, spinach linguine, fresh jalapeno, chipotle cream sauce, Cotija cheese
House-Made Pimiento Cheese$6.99
served with flatbread crackers
Killer Cheesburger$14.99
Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing,, iceburg lettuce, tomatoes
Twisted Cobb Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
Chicken Fried Chicken$14.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
Fat Jack Burger$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
Lydia's Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with French Fries
Crunchy Catfish and Slaw$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
See full menu

Location

1345 East Whitestone Blvd

Cedar Park TX

Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amy’s China Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Curry Pizza House

No reviews yet

We created Curry Pizza House for a reason: To share our love for craft pizza, delicious curry flavors, and wholesome ingredients.
Fast-casual food that you’ll love to eat and makes you feel great.

La Joie

No reviews yet

C'est la joie!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston