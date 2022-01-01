Go
Hallo! Jackrabbit Filly is a neighborhood restaurant that proudly serves heritage-driven, New Chinese American cuisine in Park Circle, North Charleston. Our menu includes lots of soy, gluten, peanuts, and other allergens. If you have a special dietary need, please call us to place your take-out order. Thanks y'all, we look forward to seeing you soon.

4628 Spruill Ave.

Popular Items

Soy Sauce Noodles$22.00
broccolini, bean sprouts, green onions, thai basil, taré, oyster sauce, egg noodles
Potato and Leek Dumplings$9.00
cilantro, scallion, peanut sauce, chili oil
Karaage$10.00
Japanese fried chicken, lemon mayo, ponzu, togarashi
Kids Buttered Noodles$7.00
buttered ramen noodles
Tiger Salad$10.00
tomatoes, cucmber, jalapeño, mozz, red onion, cilantro, soy, sesame, Sichuan oil
Sweet and Spicy Cabbage$5.00
Crab Omelette$17.00
lump crab, fennel herb salad, aioli, sambal, lime,
green lettuce
Add Chopsticks
need chopsticks to enjoy your meal? just add them to the cart.
Roasted Garlicky Greens$12.00
seasonal greens, rice cakes, dashi, oyster sauce
Side Short Grain Rice$3.00
Location

4628 Spruill Ave.

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
