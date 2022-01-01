Jackrabbit Filly
Hallo! Jackrabbit Filly is a neighborhood restaurant that proudly serves heritage-driven, New Chinese American cuisine in Park Circle, North Charleston. Our menu includes lots of soy, gluten, peanuts, and other allergens. If you have a special dietary need, please call us to place your take-out order. Thanks y'all, we look forward to seeing you soon.
4628 Spruill Ave.
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
