Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark
Come in and enjoy!
1029 Newpark Mall Rd
Popular Items
Location
1029 Newpark Mall Rd
Newark CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pho Lovers
Come in and enjoy Vietnamese Pho and other authentic dishes!
BurgerIM
Come in and enjoy!
Massimo's Restaurant
Serving excellent Italian Comfort Food since 1976.
Tastea
Come in and enjoy!