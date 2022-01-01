Go
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - Newark

1029 Newpark Mall Rd

Popular Items

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS$14.50
Our homemade beef and pork meatballs, marinara sauce
BACON MAC$11.95
Classic Mac with bacon
GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS$16.95
Grilled all-natural breast meat, tzatziki, cilantro-jalapeno hummus, tabouli, warm pita bread
ORZO SALMON$17.95
Grilled salmon tossed with orzo pasta, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach, fresh dill, lemon, white wine, cream, butter, garlic
GARLIC OREGANO FRIES$5.95
CLASSIC BURGER$11.95
1/2lb certified angus beef, served on toasted sesame brioche bun
RIGATONI DI POLLO$16.95
Chicken breast, bacon, parsley, garlic, mushrooms, asiago cheese, white wine, creamy tomato sauce
SHRIMP SCAMPI$18.95
Sauteed prawns, creamy white wine garlic sauce, tomato, lemon, parsley
GRILLED SALMON$19.95
Lemon-butter sauce, yukon gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
FISH-N-CHIPS$15.95
Alaskan Cod dipped in our homemade beer batter, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
Newark CA

Newark CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
