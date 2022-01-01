Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

60 East Colorado Blvd. • $

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
QR Codes
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

60 East Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Osawa

No reviews yet

いらっしゃいませ! Welcome, please come in and enjoy!

Sushi Roku

No reviews yet

Sushi Roku is a pioneer of contemporary sushi, incorporating diverse, non-traditional ingredients from Latin America and Europe into its edible works of art.

Tacos 1986 Pasadena

No reviews yet

The Best Tacos in LA!

Union Restaurant

No reviews yet

UNION is a restaurant and wine bar in Old Pasadena featuring a deeply personal, seasonally Californian interpretation of Northern Italian cuisine. Owner Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser have curated a rustic yet elegant menu that brings the farmer and guest together, to celebrate the beauty of simplicity, seasonal ingredients, and the delight of a meal with friends. We look forward to serving you soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston