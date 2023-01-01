Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Jasper
/
Jasper
/
Quesadillas
Jasper restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Snap's
1115 Main St, Jasper
Avg 5
(157 reviews)
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$7.99
More about Snap's
Legacy Steakhouse
25 Indiana Street, Jasper
No reviews yet
Quesadilla
$10.99
grilled chicken or steak, Monterey-jack cheese, salsa & sour cream with tricolor tortilla chips
More about Legacy Steakhouse
