Java Jo'z
Comfy and welcoming local coffee shop and cafe with homemade sandwiches, tasty drinks, and fresh Grebe's bakery!
29134 Evergreen Dr Unit 400
Location
Waterford WI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
