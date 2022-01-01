Jax Fish House - Fort Collins
Serving up the freshest, most sustainable seafood alongside the highest quality, farm-fresh local produce, Jax has quickly become an Old Town favorite. Jax Happy Hour never disappoints, with the ever-lively Oyster bar and a selection of locally brewed craft beers & handcrafted cocktails. With so much fresh fish, they ought to change the city's name to "Port" Collins!
Popular Items
Location
123 North College Ave
Fort Collins CO
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
