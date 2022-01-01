Go
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins

Serving up the freshest, most sustainable seafood alongside the highest quality, farm-fresh local produce, Jax has quickly become an Old Town favorite. Jax Happy Hour never disappoints, with the ever-lively Oyster bar and a selection of locally brewed craft beers & handcrafted cocktails. With so much fresh fish, they ought to change the city's name to "Port" Collins!

123 North College Ave

Popular Items

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$22.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon
(6) East Coast$16.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
CALAMARI$16.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
BURGER$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
AHI TUNA POKE$19.00
sticky rice, spicy chile-peanut sauce, avocado, crispy shallot, ponzu
SALMON$29.00
miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch
(6) East Coast Luxury$29.00
on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette
SCALLOPS$36.00
crispy chickpea panisse, charred tomato romesco, cauliflower, spring onion, chive blossom
KEY LIME TART$7.00
sweet cream, candied coconut
LITTLE GEMS CAESAR$8.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
Fort Collins CO

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

Moe's Original BBQ

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

Beau Jo's Pizza

Looking for the best places to get pizza in Ft Collins? Once you arrive at Beau Jo’s Colorado-style pizza, you’ll immediately know you’ve come to the right place. Our Ft Collins pizza restaurant is a Northern area favorite and the only spot in the city where you’ll find authentic Colorado-style pizza.

The Welsh Rabbit

Come in and enjoy!

High Point Bar

Come in and enjoy!!

