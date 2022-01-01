Jealous Monk

Go
Gather your friends, family, and/or co workers ... and enjoy one of the newest pubs in Mystic! And -- while you are there -- join the Monk Club, an exclusive membership opportunity, for specials, new brews, a cool tee-shirt, and your very own Monk mug! Summer 2017 - Large outdoor bier garden & bar.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

27 Coogan Blvd, #20 • $$

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)

Popular Items

Big A Pretzel$13.00
A Bavarian staple, don't forget to add our Bier Cheese! Served with our spicy & sweet mustards.
Monk Burger$15.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Monk Sauce with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.
Cobb Salad$17.00
Crisp Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg & House Made Ranch Dressing.
Buff Chicken Rangoon$11.00
Chicken & Cream Cheese filled Fried Wontons, Drizzled with Buffalo Sauce & Bleu Cheese.
Western Burger$15.00
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Bier Cheese & Chipotle Aioli with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.
Monk Beyond Burger$15.00
Vegetarian Beyond Burger topped with Cheddar, Monk Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle .
Belgian Frites$8.00
Thick cut, crispy & sprinkled with salt.
Choose 2 of our sauces for your dipping pleasure!
Monk Mac n Cheese
So many choices!!
Chicken Wings$11.00
Boneless or Confit
Buffalo, Chipotle Honey BBQ, House Dry Rub
Griddled Cornbread$8.00
Drizzled with honey, topped with whipped butter & sprinkled with love a.k.a confectioners sugar!
27 Coogan Blvd, #20

Mystic CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
