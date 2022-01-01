Go
JewBoy Burgers

Burgers, burritos and a lot of chutzpah. Diner style comfort food with an old Austin vibe. Inspired by Jewish and Border cultures.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

5111 Airport Blvd • $$

Avg 5 (155 reviews)

Popular Items

Bubbe's Original Potato Latkes$5.00
A classic potato latke made with shredded potatoes, chopped onion and garlic, salt, pepper, flour and egg. Fried crispy outside, soft and hearty inside.
The Goyim$13.00
Meat, meat, then a little more meat. A perfectly seared burger topped with house made pastrami, bacon and two slices of Swiss steamed to a gooey melt. Topped with mustard and pickles.
Bean And Cheese$5.00
Border style refried beans with a kiss of schmaltz to give it that JewBoy touch, a little queso, shredded white cheddar and some Hatch green chile. Comfort food in any culture.
The Yenta$11.00
Take a JewBoy, add a hot and crispy latke directly on the top of that patty and you've got something. You've really got something there. Now eat it and wonder how you ever had a burger without a latke before.
The Oy Vay Guey (Pronounced “Way”) Burger$10.00
If we had two standards, this would be the other one. 1/3 lb of fresh ground beef smashed over grilled onions on a crazy hot flattop grill. Flipped once then topped with roasted Hatch green Chile and pepper jack cheese then steamed down to a melty perfection. Served with a little mustard on the bottom bun only.
Basket of French Fries$5.00
A wide cut and battered fry cooked crispy. Perfect for dipping.
Basket of Tater Tots$6.00
Because who ever gets enough tots? A healthy portion to quell even the saltiest of cravings.
Carne Asada Burrito$10.00
Marinated steak, grilled onions and poblanos, fresh house made guacamole, white cheddar, sour cream and some of our chipotle red salsa wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla.
The Jewboy Burger$9.00
Our standard. A 1/3 lb of freshly ground beef smashed over diced, grilled onions on a wicked hot flattop grill. Flipped once, double cheesed then steamed to a melty perfection. Placed on a fresh Martin's potato roll and topped with lettuce, pickles and mustard.
The Funk$12.50
All hail the mighty onion. French onion spread, Gruyere Asiago Gratin. chopped red and white onions and French Fried onion strings. Gotta have that funk.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5111 Airport Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
