JMac's

Local wine bar offering 75+ wines by-the-glass, craft beer, charcuterie, and vintage music. Hang local. Drink global.

608 Georgia Ave

Tasting Series, Thu Feb 25$25.00
JMac's Tasting Series - Burgundy
Thursday, Feb 25 - 6-8pm 
This event is limited to 20 guests on a first-respond basis.   Hope to see you there! -JMac
Argentina Asado Experience, April 1$150.00
JMac's Tasting Series - "Argentina Asado Experience"
Thursday, April 1 - 6:30-9pm 
This event is limited to 30 guests on a first-respond basis.   Hope to see you there! -JMac

608 Georgia Ave

Chattanooga TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
