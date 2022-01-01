Go
Joe's Real BBQ

At Joe’s Real BBQ, we obsess over BBQ, smoking our flavorful meats for hours using only Arizona pecan wood and no gas, electricity or shortcuts. There’s no other way to to get the depth of flavor and tenderness. To honor this roster of mouthwatering meats, we make 12 side dishes from scratch to accompany them.
Our building was a Safeway Pay n’ Takit grocery store built in 1929, when Gilbert was just 700 people. We’ve preserved and enhanced the building to honor the best of the past and the best of now. We have become the place for gatherings, whether indoors, on our climate-controlled patio, or in our festive picnic park."

301 N. Gilbert Road

Popular Items

BBQ Sandwich$12.00
Your choice of 1 meat on a pillowy roll with a side dish.
BBQ Pit Beans
Pans require an additional 30 minutes of prep time! Award winning! Our most popular side dish show cases 3 different types of beans and our smoked meats. A must have!(Gluten and dairy free)
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.00
Filled with Ghirardelli chocolate chips, these cookies are a perfectly baked treat.
Jumbo Baker$7.00
Idaho's biggest bakers find their home at Joe's. The loaded baker is topped with butter, cheese, sour cream and chives.
Jumbo Sandwich$13.00
1 or 2 meats of your choosing on a fresh hoagie roll with a side dish.
Kids Sandwich Meal$6.00
1/2 sized sandwich, 1 side dish, and a chocolate chip cookie.
Meat Plate$14.00
Ample portion of 1 or 2 meats, your choice, bread, and a side dish.
Brisket
We use Cedar River Farms brisket that is all natural and never given added hormones or growth promotants. Our brisket cuts have just the right about of fat for a delicious flavor. If that is not your favorite, just ask for lean.
(Gluten and dairy free)
Cornbread
Made in-house daily and served with our delicious honey butter!
Mac N Cheese
Pans require an additional 30 minutes of prep time! Not just a kid favorite, all ages enjoy our most popular side dish. Our baked Mac'N Cheese is topped with a cheese cracker crumble.
Location

301 N. Gilbert Road

Gilbert AZ

Sunday5:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:45 am
