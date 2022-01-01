Go
Josephine's Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

3409 Padre Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (668 reviews)

Popular Items

Flour Tortilla$1.99
Side Hashbrown$2.99
Cinna Roll Pancake Stack$12.99
JOSEPHINE'S SAMPLER$9.99
2 eggs ,1 bacon, 1 sausage, ham, hash browns, and 2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes.
FINA'S FRENCH TOAST$6.99
Two thick cut brioches seared and spiced with cinnamon topped with whipped cream and strawberries and powdered sugar.
Bacon$2.99
CREPE MUSSEITE$10.99
Fresh crepes, stuffed with berries , banana and Nutella topped with strawberries whipped cream and powdered sugar.
LE ROOSTER$8.99
2 eggs cooked any style, with your choice of either bacon or sausage, pancake or waffle . Served with hashbrowns
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders spread over savory  sweet waffle and a dollop butter and powdered sugar.
Baby Cakes$5.99
Five mini buttermilk pancakes, one scrambled egg, and one slice of bacon
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3409 Padre Blvd

South Padre Island TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
