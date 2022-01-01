Go
Jugos

Jugos Juice Jugueria Juice Bar Batidos Smoothies

145 Dartmouth Street

Popular Items

Cafe con Leche$4.00
cafe, cashew milk, cinnamon, sea salt, sugarcane, vanilla extract
Sao Paolo$9.95
Blended acai, cashew, raw cacao, banana, cashew milk, topped with granola, banana, cacao nibs, coconut
Pear, Pineapple, Green Apple, Lime, Mint
Espresso$2.50
Kale, Cucumber, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger
Santo Domingo$9.95
Pitaya, banana, cashew, guava. oats, maca, almond milk, topped with granola, banana, chia seeds, almond butter, raspberry
Kai$9.95
Blended acai, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, banana, coconut water, topped with granola, banana, fresh berries
Orange, Grapefruit, Pear, Lemon, Mint
Spinach, Kale, Apple, Celery, Lemon, Ginger
Los Vedes$9.95
Blended acai, kale, spinach, mango, banana, cashew milk, topped with granola, banana, goji berries
Location

145 Dartmouth Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
