Juju Durham
Come on in and enjoy!
TAPAS
737 9th St,Ste 210 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
737 9th St,Ste 210
Durham NC
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham
# 1 rated Indian Restaurant in the Triangle that serves both South and North Indian dishes !!
Moe's Original BBQ
BBQ Restaurant!
Vin Rouge
n.a
Jamba
Jamba Juice