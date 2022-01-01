Go
Juju Durham

Come on in and enjoy!

TAPAS

737 9th St,Ste 210 • $$

Avg 4.6 (3010 reviews)

Popular Items

Mongolian Beef$19.00
longhorn peppers, scallion, bell pepper (GF) (S)
L Kung Pao Chicken$16.00
Veggies, blackened chiles, garlic, scallion, peanuts, jasmine rice, GF
Sichuan Noodles$17.00
Knife noodles, gojuchang, soy, ginger, garlic, onion, cilantro, sesame (vegan)
Lamb Lok Lak$22.00
Sautéed lamb, sweet soy sauce, Fresno peppers, scallions, shishito peppers, peas shoots (GF)
New Anthem 'The Thing With Feathers' IPA$7.00
Beef Short Rib Wonton$15.00
(wontons) pepper-basil jam, cilantro, creamed chevre, crispy
Hendrick's$12.00
Jasmine Rice$1.00
furikake
Gen. Tso's Chicken$18.00
bok choy leaves, chilies, sesame (GF)
Singha Pale Lager$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

737 9th St,Ste 210

Durham NC

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
