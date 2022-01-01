Go
Toast

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

Come in and enjoy!
Plastic utensils would be provided only upon request.

NOODLES

1512A Dorchester Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyoza Dumpling (5)$6.05
Steamed or Fried mixed chicken & vegetable dumpling, served with sweet ginger soy sauce.
Pad Thai
Famous rice noodle stir-fried with egg, bean sprout, sweet radish, scallion, ground peanut in our house Pad Thai sauce.
Crab Rangoon (4)$6.55
Crispy wonton skin filled with cream cheese, imitation crab meat, carrot, celery, red onion served with sweet sauce.
Pad-See-Ew
Flat rice noodle stir-fried with egg, Chinese broccoli, carrot in a dark sweet soy sauce.
PS: (Chinese Broccoli will be replaced for Regular Broccoli, if out of stock)
Drunken Noodle (Kee-Mao)🌶️
Flat rice noodle stir-fried with egg, Thai basil, onion, bamboo shoot, mushroom, bell pepper in spicy drunken sauce.
Spring Roll (4)$6.05
Crispy veggie spring rolls, served with sweet sauce.
FORK & NAPKIN$0.01
PLASTIC UTENSILS WOULD BE PROVIDED ONLY UPON REQUEST.
Scallion Pancake (8)$6.55
Fried scallion pancake, served with peanut sauce.
Basil Fried Rice🌶️
Fried rice with egg, onion, Thai basil, bell pepper in chili basil sauce.
JTK Wings (6)$8.65
Our signature fried chicken wings with our JTK ginger glaze, top with ground peanuts and scallion.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1512A Dorchester Ave

Dorchester MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Reign Drink Lab

No reviews yet

Reign Drink Lab started with a simple idea – use real, quality ingredients to create great tasting drinks that make people feel like royalty. It’s a straightforward approach that’s as honest and authentic as our ingredients.

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Coco Leaf Dorchester

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

D'Bennys Subs & More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston