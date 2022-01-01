Go
Kafé Neo Edmonds

Welcome to Kafé Neo Edmonds!

21108 WA-99

Popular Items

Avgolemono$7.00
Chicken & rice in an egg-lemon broth
Greek Gyro Salad$17.50
Our signature Greek salad topped w/flame broiled gyro meat. Served w/pita
Falafel Gyro$8.50
Falafel, tomato, onion, seasoned lettuce & tzatziki or hummus
Lamb Gyro$11.00
Marinated & slow roasted leg of lamb, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion
Spanakopita$9.00
Spinach, feta & green onion wrapped in fillo pastry
Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl$16.50
Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of Grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt/tahini sauce.
Classic Gyro$8.50
Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, tomato, onion, lettuce & tzatziki
Greek Fries$6.50
Feta, fresh lemon juice & oregano. Served w/our house made Greek fry sauce
Chicken Breast Gyro$8.50
Marinated & charbroiled chicken breast w/tzatziki, lettuce, tomato & red onion
Chicken Caesar Gyro$8.50
Specially marinated & charbroiled chicken breast with romaine, tomato, parmesan & Caesar dressing
Location

21108 WA-99

Edmonds WA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
