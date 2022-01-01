Go
Kaldi's Coffee

17211 Chesterfield Airport Road

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$10.49
cheesy eggs, sausage, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge
Peanut Butter Energy Bite$1.39
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Egg Bagel$7.99
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Avocado Toast$6.99
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
sausage, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge
Vanilla Latte
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
Latte Iced$5.00
two shots of espresso and cold milk
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.25
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Location

CHESTERFIELD MO

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
