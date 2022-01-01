Go
Kaldi's Coffee

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Avocado Toast$6.99
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
Black Bean Burrito$9.99
black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded mozzarella & salsa served in a wheat wrap with a side of sour cream
Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Walnut Avocado Salad$11.99
mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons & lemon vinaigrette; served with flatbread wedges
Egg Bagel$7.99
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Location

520 S. Euclid Ave

St. Louis MO

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
