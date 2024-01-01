Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kathleen restaurants you'll love

Kathleen restaurants
  • Kathleen

Kathleen's top cuisines

American
Bars & lounges
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Kathleen restaurants

Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse image

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse

1117 Hwy 96 Ste 100, Kathleen

Avg 4 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Aloha$14.00
Bruschetta Burger$14.00
WOODLANDS COFFEE ROASTERS & CAFE

1113 Highway 96, Kathleen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Olympia Gyros - 670 Lake Joy Road STE 150

670 Lake Joy Road STE 150, Kathleen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greek Salad$8.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomato, cucumber, red onions, dolmades, feta cheese, kalamata olives, served with greek dressing
Greek Burger$10.99
top with grilled onions feta cheese tzatziki sauce
Falafel Sandwich$9.99
Chop fried falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, fried potatoes, tahini sauce
