Kazan - Beverly Hills

Michelin Bib Gourmand 2021
Ramen X Innovation
Making the Earth Happier Place One Bowl at a Time
LA’s Most Unique Ramen Spot
10 years Noodle Specialist

111 N La Cienega Blvd Suite A

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura$19.00
Authentic Tempura shrimp with choice of sauce: Peruvian chili or Jalapeño cream
Sake Crispy Wings$12.50
A house favorite; wings soak in sake overnight with Japanese seven spices, fresh lemon & soy sauce
Creamy Fusion #3$30.00
Kazan’s original hirauchi soba thick noodle in a creamy, rich broth with truffle seasoning. Served with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu), white onions, parsley, and homemade wontons (pork and shrimp or shrimp only).
Purely Vegan, Old School #8$28.00
Our “ purely vegan, old school” meatless option reminds you of classic Tokyo soba dishes with all of the flavor and none of the meat! This dish uses a kelp and mushroom based stock with hints of ginger, and is topped with tofu, white onions & leafy greens.
Lei Ramen$27.00
Our signature Lei Ramen has nearly 14 different ingredients in its broth, featuring our homemade thin noodles, hints of Japanese spices, garlic, and your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu). Topped with sesame seeds, fried onion, green onion, red onion and kikurage mushrooms.
Signature #1$28.00
Kazan’s original shina soba thin noodle in a clear, yet rich, soy-based broth with truffle seasoning. Served with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu), green onions, Tokyo onions and our homemade wontons (pork and shrimp or shrimp only).
Kazan Salad$18.50
Red Cabbage, julienne carrot, Persian cucumber, and a blend of enoki, shiitake and shimeji mushroom, tossed in our tonkatsu dressing
Kaiten Ramen$24.00
Tokyo street style soy-based Tonkotsu Ramen with homemade thin noodles. Served with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu) and topped with green onions, kikurage mushrooms, sesame seeds and a sheet of seaweed.
Crispy Wonton$20.00
Homemade wontons stuffed with your choice of shrimp/pork or shrimp only. Served with green onion, cilantro, and sweet spicy sauce
Lotus Root Chips$13.00
Marinated in rice vinegar with Himalayan pink salt, Japanese seven spices, and Peruvian chili dip sauce
Location

Beverly Hills CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

