Go
Toast

King's Corner

Come on in and enjoy!

603 Summit Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

King’s Dip$15.00
Slow roasted brisket, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions, served on a long roll with au jus on the side
Hand Cut Fries$5.00
Fish and Chips$18.00
2 large pieces of fresh battered cod served with hand cut fries
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
Lightly coated fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce served with blue cheese, celery, carrots (can be made vegan style)
Ultimate BLT$10.00
5 pieces of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli and chipotle on Texas toast, served with tot hash
Chicken Sammie$12.00
Choice of grilled or fried chicken topped with garlic aioli and pickles served on brioche bun
Chicken and Chips$14.00
3 pieces of fresh battered chicken tenders served with hand cut fries
Mozzarella Logs$9.00
3 large pieces of mozzarella served with spicy aioli sauce
Build Your Own Burger (BYOB)$10.00
Kings Wings$15.00
See full menu

Location

603 Summit Avenue

Jenkintown PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

1910 Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

1910 is Jenkintown’s reinvigorated neighborhood bar and grille. Our bar is the perfect spot to grab a drink after work, dine with friends and family, host a party and so much more. Cozy up next to our large wood burning fire place during the winter months and soak up the sun during the spring and summer on the area’s largest outdoor deck. Our menu items are prepared fresh in house and are sure to please everyone in your party.

Bilal Bakery Deli

No reviews yet

Dinner is Delicious! But Dessert Is Always Better!
www.bilalsbakery.com

Lilly's Authentic Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

West Ave Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston